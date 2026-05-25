Pick n Pay has virtually completed its major store reset programme after shutting down 56 stores across South Africa during its 2026 financial year as part of its ongoing turnaround strategy

Pick n Pay Says It Is Completely Largely Done Laying Off Companies Stores Pick n Pay Cleans up its operations through store closure in latest round of cost cutting Company says regrouping and organisation is ahead of schedule as some of its scales tipped the wrong way The retailer decided to shut down 56 company-owned stores across South Africa during its 2026 financial year as part of its ongoing turnaround strategy This laid the groundwork for the previously announced plans to covert branches into Boxer stores The restructuring process said the company has made some progress in about restoring profitability and strengthening operations across the group However, the closure of stores led to a decline in turnover in the core Pick n Pay business, down 1.

6% over the year Meanwhile, turnover at the Boxer hypermarket chain rose at a rate of 12.3% over the year Prime Minister to Marvel: The views expressed in this article may not necessarily reflect those of Independent Online Publishing limited by Status





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Pick N Pay Retailer South Africa Retail Turnaround Strategy Store Closures Financial Year Boxer Holistence

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