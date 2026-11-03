Pick n Pay Rolls Out AI OrderGrid Platform Across 720 Stores to Boost Online Grocery Efficiency

Pick n Pay is expanding its use of OrderGrid's AI-based store operations platform to over 720 stores following a successful pilot that cut online order picking time by 30 percent. The platform supports the asap! online grocery service by improving inventory management, demand forecasting, and in-store task execution.

Pick n Pay, one of South Africa's leading retail groups, has officially announced a comprehensive rollout of an advanced AI-based store operations platform developed by the Canadian firm OrderGrid.

OrderGrid rollout boosts store efficiency

This significant technological deployment is being implemented across more than 720 of its retail locations, marking a pivotal shift in how the company manages its in-store logistics and customer service capabilities. The decision to expand the technology platform comes on the heels of a highly successful pilot program which demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains. During the trial phase, the new system successfully reduced the average time required for store staff to pick online orders by approximately thirty percent.

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This substantial improvement in operational speed is expected to have a profound impact on the retailer's ability to meet the growing demands of its asap! online grocery service, ensuring that customers receive their fresh produce and household goods with greater speed and reliability. The newly integrated platform is designed to offer a holistic suite of tools that cover critical aspects of modern retail management.

These capabilities include real-time inventory management, sophisticated demand forecasting, centralized order management, and streamlined in-store task management. The primary objective of this technological upgrade is to empower store staff to significantly reduce instances of out-of-stock items, quickly identify and fill shelf gaps, and ultimately fulfill online orders with increased efficiency. Pick n Pay has already been leveraging innovative technologies such as computer vision to detect empty shelves and machine learning algorithms to plan optimal picking routes.

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Final stage of technology overhaul

This latest partnership with OrderGrid represents the final stage of a two-year overhaul of the retailer's entire technology platform. Although the company has not disclosed the specific number of stores that participated in the initial pilot phase or the financial value of the agreement with Toronto-based OrderGrid, the strategic importance of this move is evident in the retailer's commitment to enhancing its omnichannel operations.

Enrico Ferigolli, Pick n Pay's retail executive for omnichannel, emphasized the transformative potential of these tools for the company's workforce. He noted that using OrderGrid's advanced solutions will help teams pick online orders more efficiently, with a particular focus on handling larger shopping baskets that often pose logistical challenges. The rollout coincides with a period of robust growth for the company's digital services.

Online sales growth outpaces previous years

In the twenty-six weeks leading up to August 30, online sales demonstrated a growth trajectory that outpaced previous years, even though the specific scale of the online business remains undisclosed by the group. Ferigolli highlighted that online sales were indeed growing faster this year compared to last, underscoring the necessity for a robust backend infrastructure capable of supporting this expansion.

By integrating these AI-driven tools, Pick n Pay aims to not only improve operational metrics but also enhance the overall customer experience, solidifying its position in the increasingly competitive online grocery market.