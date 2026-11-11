Pick n Pay Keeps Smart Shopper Pro at R99 Monthly for Extended Period

Pick n Pay will maintain its new loyalty tier Smart Shopper Pro at a R99 per month price for the foreseeable future, offering value for frequent shoppers while deferring any fee changes to the future.

Pick n Pay will keep its new loyalty tier Smart Shopper Pro priced at R99 per month for an extended period, according to Vince Viviers, the retailer's executive for innovation and digital transformation. The decision means that customers who sign up for the subscription will not see their fees rise in the near future, with any changes scheduled to be communicated well in advance.

Pricing Strategy and Customer Benefit

The R99/month fee places Smart Shopper Pro on a more affordable footing than competitors such as Shoprite's Xtra Savings Plus, which charges a similar rate. The price is intended to cover the cost of monthly delivery fees; Viviers noted that a customer who orders weekly through the app would otherwise pay around R148 a month for delivery alone. By bundling this cost into the membership, Pick n Pay aims to provide a clear financial advantage to frequent shoppers.

Also read THREE SMART ADDITIONS TO YOUR SUMMER GARDENING TOOLKIT

Customers who pay monthly will also gain access to exclusive promotions and discounts, which Viviers says encourages higher spending and more frequent visits. The retailer believes that loyal members are likely to shop more often and are "at competitors' expense," according to the executive.

Competitive Positioning in the Fresh Food Category

With many grocery apps offering similar loyalty benefits, Pick n Pay argues that shoppers will ultimately select based on product quality and selection. Fresh produce, which represents the largest portion of the average grocery basket, is identified as a battleground where Pick n Pay can differentiate itself. Viviers believes that superior fresh food variety and quality will drive customers to the Pick n Pay platform over rivals.

Advertisement

Amazon, whose Prime service costs R59 per month and has struggled to capture a significant share of the South African grocery market, is also considered a competitor. Viviers notes that Amazon's Prime has yet to fully address the demand for weekly fresh food purchases, presenting an opportunity for Pick n Pay to capture that segment.

Future Pricing Adjustments and Transparency

While Pick n Pay maintains the R99/month rate for the time being, the company has pledged that any future price adjustments will be announced in advance. This transparency strategy, according to Viviers, is designed to avoid customer surprise and to maintain trust in the retailer's pricing model.

By committing to a stable pricing structure now, Pick n Pay positions itself as a reliable partner for consumers who value predictable costs on their regular grocery deliveries. The retailer plans to monitor market changes and consumer feedback before deciding on any potential fee increases.

Implications for Consumers and the Retail Market

The decision to keep Smart Shopper Pro affordable is expected to benefit frequent shoppers who rely on weekly deliveries. The lower membership cost, combined with the potential for accrued discounts, could shift consumer loyalty toward Pick n Pay, especially in areas where fresh produce remains a top priority. Market analysts predict that this strategy may spur price competition among South Africa's leading grocery chains, as competitors assess the impact on their own loyalty programs.

Advertisement

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Pick n Pay's sustained pricing approach reflects a broader trend of retailers using loyalty memberships to secure regular customer engagement while balancing cost and value. The company's focus on fresh food quality and delivery efficiency positions it to capture a growing segment of grocery shoppers seeking convenience without compromising on product quality.