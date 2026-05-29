Pick n Pay Apologizes for Data Breach, Assures Customers of Safety

Pick n Pay apologizes for a 2022 data breach of its Bottles platform, confirming that full credit card numbers and CVVs were not compromised. The retailer has notified affected customers and is investigating with a cybersecurity firm.

Pick n Pay, one of South Africa's largest retail chains, has issued a public apology following a data breach that compromised personal information from its former delivery platform, Bottles.

The breach, which occurred in 2022, exposed customer data that is now being sold on the dark web. However, the retailer has assured customers that sensitive financial information such as full credit card numbers and CVV codes were not compromised. Enrico Ferigolli, the online executive at Pick n Pay, emphasized that while the data actors claim to have CVV numbers, the field in the stolen data structure is empty because the company never stored such information.

The Bottles platform was decommissioned in 2025 and replaced by Pick n Pay asap! , which requires customers to re-register on a new, separate infrastructure. Ferigolli stated that the company has informed all customers who were in the Bottles database by the end of 2022, although the exact number of affected individuals is unknown. The investigation is ongoing, with a forensic cybersecurity firm hired to determine the source of the breach.

Ferigolli noted that the compromised data may include customer names, usernames, email addresses, mobile numbers, dates of birth, delivery addresses, Smart Shopper numbers where linked, and encrypted passwords. Additionally, for payment cards, the data includes the type of card, the last four digits, and the expiry date, but not the full number or CVV. This means the credit cards cannot be used for fraudulent transactions. South African ID numbers were also not stored on the Bottles platform.

The company urges customers to be vigilant against phishing attempts, change passwords on other platforms if they reused credentials, and never share one-time PINs. The current Pick n Pay asap! platform is built on a different system with enhanced security measures, including regular audits and compliance with industry standards for payment data handling. Ferigolli stressed that the retailer takes the incident seriously and is reviewing its historical data management practices to prevent future breaches.

He advised customers to monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity. The forensic investigation is expected to provide more details in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Pick n Pay is cooperating with regulatory authorities and has implemented additional monitoring and security technology. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused and reaffirms its commitment to protecting customer data.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks of data breaches in the retail sector and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures. Customers who have concerns are encouraged to contact Pick n Pay's customer service for further assistance. The retailer also plans to communicate updates as the investigation progresses. Despite the breach, Pick n Pay assures that the current platform remains secure and that no financial losses have been reported so far.

The company continues to invest in security to safeguard customer information. This event serves as a reminder for all consumers to regularly update passwords and be cautious of unsolicited communications. Pick n Pay's response includes notifying affected individuals and providing guidance on how to protect themselves. The retailer is also conducting a broader review of how historical customer data is managed and retained.

Ferigolli concluded by apologizing again and thanking customers for their understanding. The company is committed to transparency and will share findings from the investigation once they are available. This breach underscores the necessity for companies to continuously update their security protocols and for customers to stay informed about data privacy. Pick n Pay's proactive measures include working with cybersecurity experts and enhancing monitoring systems.

The retailer's focus is on minimizing harm and restoring trust. All affected customers have been contacted via email or other channels. The company is also providing resources to help customers safeguard their information. In summary, while the breach is concerning, Pick n Pay has taken steps to contain it and prevent future incidents.

Customers are advised to remain vigilant and take advantage of the free credit monitoring services offered by the company. The retailer's commitment to security is evident in its swift response and ongoing improvements. The full impact of the breach is still being assessed, but no evidence suggests that the current platform has been compromised. Pick n Pay's data security overhaul is designed to protect customer information and prevent similar incidents.

The company apologizes for any distress caused and is dedicated to resolving the matter thoroughly





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