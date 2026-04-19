PIC Targets R4.2 Trillion Assets Under Management by 2028 Amidst Digital Transformation and Leadership Overhaul

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) aims to grow its assets under management to R4.2 trillion by 2028, supported by significant investments in digital infrastructure, AI, and a restructured leadership model with three Chief Investment Officers. The plan also addresses the underperformance of its unlisted portfolio.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has outlined an ambitious R4.2-trillion target for assets under management within the next two years, signaling a substantial increase of R1.2-trillion from its reported figures in the 2025 financial year. This ambitious goal was revealed in the asset manager's corporate plan, which details its financial strategy for the 2026-2028 period.

As the largest investor on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa's primary stock exchange, the PIC manages significant funds on behalf of government employees, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and the Compensation Fund. The cornerstone of their financial strategy revolves around achieving a delicate balance between profitability and delivering superior client service, all while navigating the dynamic landscape of economic and technological evolution. To achieve this, the PIC intends to make strategic investments in digital infrastructure, integrating technology across all operational facets. The primary objectives of this technological adoption are to drive down costs and enhance the client experience through the implementation of a digital investment platform and the utilization of predictive analytics. The corporate plan explicitly states the PIC's commitment to maintaining cost-efficiency, aiming for specific financial ratios that underscore this commitment. These include reducing the employee cost ratio to a maximum of 35% and achieving a total cost to income ratio of 75% or less by 2031. The PIC views these ratios as critical indicators of the impact of its digitization initiatives. The overarching aim of the plan is to reach approximately R4.2-trillion in assets under management by 2028. This expansion will be supported by a diversified range of product offerings and a broad client base, encompassing the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), retail investors, the private sector, and sovereign wealth funds. Furthermore, the PIC's strategy incorporates a strong emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, alongside a focus on FinTech and digital assets, aligning with prevailing market trends. A significant development is the PIC's approval of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy. This strategy is designed to elevate productivity by employing AI as a personal assistant for employees, boost efficiency through the adoption of AI-enabled business solutions, and ultimately improve decision-making processes and enhance customer experience. Complementing the AI strategy is an approved IT strategy focused on modernizing, transforming, and optimizing the PIC's operations. This will be achieved through the automation and digitization of both investment and support processes, including interactions and engagement with clients. The PIC has also implemented significant management changes, notably disbanding the group chief investment officer (CIO) role. This restructuring aims to streamline decision-making processes and reinforce accountability within the organization. The group will now operate with three distinct CIO positions, each responsible for specific areas of investment management. This leadership shake-up follows the departure of its former CIO, Kabelo Rikhotso, earlier this year, who had been on precautionary suspension since October. The CIO position had been reintroduced into the PIC's operational structure following recommendations from the Mpati commission of inquiry. Since the conclusion of 2025, the PIC has been actively engaged in reviewing its corporate strategy and structure. This review acknowledged the previous setup where a single CIO was tasked with overseeing multiple investment teams across various asset classes, while the total assets managed on behalf of clients had surpassed R3-trillion. The newly implemented structure rectifies this by dividing the former CIO function into three specialized CIO roles. This strategic division is intended to foster greater efficiency and more effective investment management across the PIC's listed and unlisted property and infrastructure investment portfolios. In an effort to address the challenges within its unlisted portfolio, the PIC initiated a process earlier this year to appoint a panel of turnaround specialists. This move represents a critical effort to stabilize its multibillion-rand unlisted portfolio, particularly its troubled property division, which has faced considerable controversy. The unlisted portfolio was established with the objective of investing in projects that promote social responsibility, infrastructure development, and transformation initiatives within South Africa and the broader African continent. However, a significant portion of this portfolio has consistently underperformed. The situation became so concerning that the GEPF, a major client whose assets are managed by the PIC, temporarily withdrew its mandate for the company to invest in the unlisted space last year. It was disclosed to Parliament last year that over 40% of the PIC's unlisted portfolio was experiencing distress due to a prolonged period of underperformance. One of the key mandates assigned to the new PIC CEO by the board was to address these issues effectively, highlighting the urgency and strategic importance of turning around the unlisted asset class





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