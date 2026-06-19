PIC CEO Seeks Court Interdict Against Blogger Over Corruption and Personal Allegations

Patrick Dlamini, CEO of South Africa's Public Investment Corporation, has filed an urgent high court application to stop blogger Musa Khawula from publishing defamatory allegations linking him and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to pension fund corruption and personal scandals.

Patrick Dlamini , the CEO of the Public Investment Corporation ( PIC ), has initiated urgent legal proceedings in the Johannesburg High Court to halt a series of online publications by controversial blogger Musa Khawula .

Dlamini alleges that Khawula has launched a sustained smear campaign against him and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, making claims of corruption involving public pension funds and personal allegations about a secret child. Describing the assertions as false and defamatory, Dlamini seeks an interim interdict to prevent further publication. The affidavit, filed on June 15, details how Khawula used platforms like Facebook and X to accuse Dlamini and Godongwana of engaging in shady deals and illegally using public pensioners' funds.

Specific posts referenced alleged a back-door deal involving pension money and suggested Parliament had questioned Dlamini about it. Dlamini emphasizes that these claims lack any evidence and pose a severe threat to the PIC's credibility as the manager of trillions of rand in public investments. The legal action also addresses deeply personal allegations regarding Dlamini's private life, including infidelity claims involving a woman named Lebo Leshabane and the existence of a secret child.

Dlamini denies these allegations outright, stating that even if true, they are unrelated to his professional capacity. The affidavit notes that Khawula's posts labeled Dlamini as the very corrupt head of the PIC and claimed an official complaint was lodged over the alleged misuse of funds with Godongwana's assistance. After a cease-and-desist letter was sent on June 10 to several of Khawula's email addresses, the blogger reportedly ignored the demand and published additional posts, labeled Part 2 and Part 3.

One post reportedly garnered over 2,900 likes, 115 comments, and 1,400 shares, amplifying the reputational damage. Dlamini argues that the online reaction underscores the harmful impact on both his and the PIC's reputation, especially given the PIC's status as Africa's largest asset manager and Godongwana's senior government role. The court application requests that Khawula be barred from making or repeating corruption allegations or personal claims, and also seeks punitive legal costs.

The case highlights tensions around online speech and reputational harm in South Africa's public finance sphere





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PIC Patrick Dlamini Musa Khawula Enoch Godongwana Corruption Allegations Defamation Public Pension Funds High Court Interdict Smear Campaign Social Media South Africa

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