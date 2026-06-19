PIC CEO Patrick Dlamini Seeks Urgency High Court Order to Halt Blogger Musa Khawula's Defamatory Claims

Public Investment Corporation CEO Patrick Dlamini files urgent high court application to stop blogger Musa Khawula from publishing corruption allegations involving pension funds and personal claims, seeking an interim interdict and alternative service via social media.

Patrick Dlamini , the CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has filed an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court to stop controversial blogger Musa Khawula from publishing defamatory allegations linking him and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to corruption involving public pension funds.

The application, dated June 15, seeks an interim interdict preventing Khawula from repeating claims that Dlamini and Godongwana engaged in shady deals and illegally used pensioners' money. Dlamini describes the allegations as false, baseless, and part of a sustained online smear campaign designed to harm his reputation and the credibility of the PIC, which manages trillions of rand in government workers' pension funds and other public investments.

In his founding affidavit, Dlamini states that Khawula published a series of posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accusing him and Godongwana of corruption, including a back-door deal involving public pension money. The posts also alleged that Dlamini had a secret child with a woman named Lebo Leshabane and that he was cheating on his wife. Dlamini asserts that these personal allegations are false and, even if true, constitute private matters unrelated to his role as PIC CEO.

The affidavit highlights that Khawula's posts gained significant traction, with one post receiving over 2,900 likes, 115 comments, and 1,400 shares, leading to public accusations of corruption and theft of pension funds. Dlamini argues that the campaign is solely aimed at damaging the dignity and reputation of the applicants and impugning the PIC's credibility as Africa's largest asset manager. He notes that the allegations are particularly harmful given Godongwana's senior financial position.

Despite a cease-and-desist letter sent on June 10 to Khawula's email addresses, including info@musakhawula.com and musa.khawula@yahoo.com, Khawula ignored the demand and escalated the campaign by publishing additional posts labeled Part 2 and Part 3. The application also requests permission to serve court papers via Khawula's social media accounts and email, citing his current incarceration at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility.

Dlamini concludes that the allegations are extremely serious but completely unfounded, and the continued circulation threatens the integrity of the PIC and public trust in pension fund management





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Patrick Dlamini Musa Khawula Defamation Corruption Allegations Court Interdict

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PIC CEO Seeks Court Interdict Against Blogger Over Corruption and Personal AllegationsPatrick Dlamini, CEO of South Africa's Public Investment Corporation, has filed an urgent high court application to stop blogger Musa Khawula from publishing defamatory allegations linking him and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to pension fund corruption and personal scandals.

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