Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 at Middledrift in the Eastern Cape on November 28, with a memorial service in Johannesburg on November 24.

Former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will receive a State Funeral Category 2 on November 28 in the Eastern Cape. The funeral will take place at Middledrift (eXesi) and will include ceremonial elements performed by the South Africa n National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Presidency confirmed the funeral falls under the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy for tributes to current and former deputy presidents. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the category 2 state funeral. A State Memorial Service in honour of Mlambo-Ngcuka will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, November 24, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's First Female Deputy President, Dies at 71

Public tribute and flag directive details

The memorial service will provide an opportunity for the public and those who worked alongside her to pay tribute to her life and contribution to South Africa and international leadership. Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country. The directive will take effect on Sunday, November 22, and remain in place until the evening of Saturday, November 28, in honour of the late former deputy president.

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The family of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has announced her memorial service for November 24 and a state funeral in Middledrift on November 28. The family has also revealed what led to her death and announced a Sunday prayer service, while appealing to the public for privacy. Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday at the age of 71 after complications from a recent medical procedure.

Global leadership and official condolences

Ramaphosa extended his deepest condolences to her immediate family, as well as the extended Mlambo and Ngcuka families. Acting President Paul Mashatile also conveyed condolences to her family on behalf of the government and the country. The former deputy president also served a distinguished term in global leadership as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women. South Africa continues to mourn Mlambo-Ngcuka, whose passing has prompted tributes to her contribution to public service, women's empowerment and international leadership.