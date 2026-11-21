The family of former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has announced a memorial service for November 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia and a state funeral for November 28 in Middledrift (eXesi), with a Category 1 Special Official Funeral confirmed by Acting President Paul Mashatile.

The family of former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has announced the memorial service and funeral arrangements following her passing. A statement issued on behalf of the Ngcuka and Mlambo families confirmed the schedule.

Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the family is grateful for the prayers, messages of condolence and support received during this difficult time. Acting President Paul Mashatile has officially confirmed that Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be accorded a Category 1 Special Official Funeral. This high-level state honour reflects the significant contributions she made to the nation during her decades of public service.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's First Female Deputy President, Dies at 71

The decision underscores the deep respect held by the government and the general public for her legacy as a pivotal figure in South African history. The family will welcome those wishing to join them in prayer at their home at 5 Colleen Road, Morningside, Johannesburg, on Sunday, November 22. Monday, November 23, has been set aside for the family to spend time together privately. The family has appealed to the public for privacy during this period of mourning.

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Memorial Service In Johannesburg

A memorial service in honour of Mlambo-Ngcuka will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, November 24, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia. The government and the family will collaborate to hold a single joint memorial rather than two separate ceremonies. This decision aims to streamline the proceedings and provide a cohesive tribute to her life and achievements. The location was chosen to accommodate the large number of dignitaries and citizens who wish to pay their respects.

Her final farewell will be held in Middledrift (eXesi) on Saturday, November 28, where she will be honoured with a state funeral. The service is scheduled at her family home in Ixesi, Middledrift. This final service will be conducted as a state funeral, marking the last journey for the former deputy president in her ancestral homeland. The transition from the urban setting of Rivonia to the rural home in Middledrift symbolises her roots and her journey through public life.

The announcement has been met with widespread recognition of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka as a trailblazer within South Africa. Leaders and institutions, including the African National Congress (ANC), have publicly described her as a key figure who broke barriers for women and minorities in politics. Her career is widely viewed as a testament to resilience and dedication to public service. President Mashatile issued a personal message of condolence to the nation on behalf of the government and the country.

National Tribute And State Honours

He referred to Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka as a dear sister and expressed hopes that she would rest in eternal peace. His statement highlights the emotional connection many South Africans feel toward her, viewing her not just as a politician but as a family member to the country. The categorisation of the funeral as Category 1 Special Official is reserved for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the nation.

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This designation ensures that all state protocols, including military honours and official state representation, are fully utilised during the ceremonies. It signals the highest level of national recognition available within the South African state protocol framework. The decision to hold both the memorial and funeral within the same week allows for a concentrated period of national mourning. By combining government and family efforts into one memorial event in Johannesburg, officials aim to reduce logistical complexities and financial burdens.

This unified approach ensures that the focus remains on celebrating Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka's life without fragmentation. Citizens, political leaders, and international representatives are expected to attend the services in both Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape. The schedule allows ample time for the public to view processions and for institutions to send delegations. As the country prepares for these events, the emphasis is on honouring a legacy that spanned multiple decades of democratic struggle and governance.

The Category 1 status and the detailed planning reflect the gravity of the loss felt across the political spectrum. Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka's role in shaping modern South Africa ensures her place in the national consciousness long after these services conclude.