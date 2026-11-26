Former President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's remains arrive in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, November 26, 2026, ahead of her burial on November 28 in Xesi with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy.

The remains of former President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are scheduled to arrive in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning, November 26, 2026, marking the beginning of her final journey home. She passed away on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the age of 71 after suffering complications from a recent medical procedure.

Arrival Details and Funeral Schedule

The family anticipates her arrival at King Phalo Airport, where members are preparing to receive the remains upon their landing. After being collected from the airport, the body will be transported to a local mortuary to undergo final preparations before the scheduled burial. The funeral service is set to take place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in the town of Xesi.

Also read State Memorial for Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Held in Rivonia, Funeral Saturday in Eastern Cape

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been invited to deliver the eulogy at the graveside ceremony, underscoring the high regard in which the former president was held across the political spectrum. Her family has described the upcoming service as a moment to rest and return home, with her children paying an emotional tribute to their mother during the lead-up to the interment.

Memorial Services and Community Tributes

Before the body was repatriated to the Eastern Cape, a memorial service was held earlier this week at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg. This event allowed colleagues, friends, and community members to gather and honor her contributions to public service and society.

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Ngquka, a family representative, emphasized that the upcoming funeral in Xesi is expected to draw a diverse cross-section of attendees. She noted that Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was known for being accessible to everyone, earning the affection of both the youth and the elderly in her community.

Expected Attendees and Closing Rituals

Organizers are preparing for a gathering that includes both traditional and church leaders, reflecting the multifaceted nature of her legacy and the respect she commanded from various sectors of society. The presence of these leaders will highlight the blend of modern political influence and traditional cultural reverence that characterizes her standing in South Africa.

As preparations continue in Xesi, the nation pauses to remember a leader who played a significant role in the country's post-apartheid history. The events of this week serve as a formal conclusion to a period of mourning, allowing her loved ones and the public to bid farewell to a distinguished stateswoman.