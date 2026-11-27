Explore the specific submission guidelines, formatting requirements, and usage rights for contributors hoping to feature in the weekly Picture of the Day selection.

Contributors wishing to have their photography featured in the weekly Picture of the Day section can submit their work after becoming a subscribed member. The publication aims to maintain an inclusive platform for showcasing high-quality images from both amateur and professional photographers. By joining as a subscriber, individuals gain access to the specific link required to upload their entries for consideration.

Submission Limits And Format Preferences

The editorial team strictly limits weekly photo entries to a maximum of 20 submissions. This cap ensures that each selected image receives adequate attention and space within the feature. If an individual's picture is not published in a given week, the guidelines encourage them to continue sending in their work for future consideration.

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While the publication strives to be as inclusive as possible when publishing submitted photographs, there are specific technical preferences for camera orientation. Contributors are encouraged to orient their cameras horizontally, also known as landscape format, to best fit the layout of the feature.

Portfolio Information And Usage Rights

For those interested in having their professional credentials highlighted, the submission process allows for the inclusion of additional information. If a photographer has a portfolio link or offers prints for sale, they should provide these details when submitting their picture. The editorial staff will make every effort to include this portfolio or print option alongside the published image.

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However, it is important to note that there is no monetary compensation provided for submitted pictures. The feature serves as a platform for exposure rather than a paid assignment. Photographers retain all rights to their work even after submission, but by submitting a photo, they acknowledge that they have given permission for the publication to publish them on the site in the specified format.

Featured Examples And Artistic Techniques

Recent submissions have highlighted a diverse range of subjects and technical approaches. One notable entry features a crystallised amino acid mixture photographed at 4x magnification using cross-polarised light. This technical image was credited to photographer Tian Olivier, demonstrating the scientific aesthetic that can be achieved through specialized techniques.

Another contributing image, titled Crowning our Strategic Water Source Areas, was submitted by Peni Meth. This entry focuses on environmental landscapes, highlighting important natural resources through photographic storytelling. The inclusion of such themes underscores the publication's interest in ecological and geographical subjects.

Other featured works include an image of huts in Muizenberg by photographer Robert Gouverneur. This submission captures local architectural and community elements. Additionally, Emile Grundlingh submitted a photograph of Table Mountain at sunrise, showcasing the iconic landmark during a dramatic lighting condition. These examples illustrate the variety of content accepted for the weekly feature.

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Next Steps For Content Reuse

For subscribers or readers who wish to re-use, print, or otherwise use the photos published by subscribers, specific permissions must be sought. The submission guidelines mention that those interested in re-using the work should proceed through the established channels, though the exact mechanism for requesting reuse is cut off in the source text.

The core requirement remains that all users must respect the rights of the original photographers. Even though the publication has permission to display the images, third-party usage requires explicit acknowledgment of the photographer's continued ownership. This framework ensures that the platform remains a supportive space for visual creators while maintaining legal and ethical standards for image distribution.