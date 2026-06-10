Phillip Henning Wins First ATP Challenger Title at Rise Centurion Open

Phillip Henning of South Africa has won the first ATP Challenger title of his career at the Rise Centurion Open tennis tournament in Irene.

Phillip Henning of South Africa has captured the first ATP Challenger title of his career by winning the Rise Centurion Open tennis tournament in Irene.

The tournament was one of four ATP Challenger Tour-level events held in Centurion from May 24 to August 8, with the goal of creating opportunities for local players to compete in top tournaments in South Africa and collect ATP points. With this goal in mind, the tournament series has already achieved great success, as South Africa's number one Davis Cup player, Phillip Henning, won the second tournament in the series - the Rise Centurion Open - this past weekend.

Henning captured the first ATP Challenger title of his career on Sunday after overcoming Bulgaria's Alexander Donski in a dramatic three-set final at the Rise Centurion Open. The South African Davis Cup star took the winner's prize money of R157 396 and added 50 points to his ATP ranking, breaking through the 300 mark for the first time in his career. He is currently 249th in the ATP rankings.

In a finals contest that showcased both resilience and determination, Henning looked in control early on as he raced to a commanding 6-2 first-set victory. However, Donski refused to back down and fought back strongly to take the second set 6-3, forcing a deciding set. With the title hanging in the balance, the final set went the distance, with Henning holding his nerve in a tense match tiebreak to prevail 8-6 and seal the biggest title of his career.

The victory capped a memorable fortnight for the South African, who thrilled home fans throughout the tournament and became the latest local player to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the ATP Challenger events on South African soil. Phillip Henning of South Africa and Alexander Donski of Bulgaria shake hands after the final of the Rise Centurion Open tennis tournament in Irene, which was won by Henning.

For Donski, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable week that saw the Bulgarian qualifier reach the first ATP Challenger final of his career after coming through the qualifying draw. The past two weeks have been a significant moment for tennis in South Africa, with the ATP Challenger events providing a boost to the sport. Tennis is a global sport, and through the ATP Challenger events, they hope to build tennis in South Africa and support local players.

The vision is to take tennis in SA to the next level and continue bringing tennis of this level to local fans





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