Phil Foden says he is returning to top form before Manchester City face RB Leipzig

Phil Foden says he is rediscovering the form that made him Premier League and PFA Player of the Season in 2024, ahead of Manchester City's Champions League match at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden said he is getting back to his PFA and Premier League Player of the Season form ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Foden won the Premier League and PFA Player of the Season awards in 2024 after scoring a career-best 27 goals in all competitions. Speaking in Leipzig on Tuesday, Foden said he felt he was getting back to his best after a disappointing run of form which led to him missing selection for the 2026 World Cup. Foden scored a hat-trick and laid on an assist as City beat AEK Athens in their most recent Champions League match in October.

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Consistency, just keep playing regularly, being happy, positive and being in the right positions to score as well, Foden said of the ingredients needed to return to form. So hopefully I can get back to that level. I think I am slightly starting to get back there now in my recent performances. I hope they just keep going and keep getting back.

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Foden Focuses On Personal Game

Being involved in goals gives you a lot of confidence and when you are playing regularly as well you kind of just get into a rhythm and a groove. Foden said he had not spoken to England manager Thomas Tuchel since being left out of the World Cup squad. All I try and do really is focus on my own game and hopefully one day the call-up might come back soon, Foden said.

The 26-year-old local junior grew up a Manchester City fan but declined to comment on the impact of the Premier League's charges against the club for breaching financial regulations. Respectfully, I would just like to talk about the game and not answer anything like that, Foden said.

Maresca Familiarity Helps Foden

Foden said he felt the transition from long-time City manager Pep Guardiola to new coach Enzo Maresca, who joined in the summer, was easier for him as he had worked under the Italian at youth level. I understand him more than the other players because I have worked with him in the past so that helps me try and help the team.

Maresca agreed that Foden was improving and backed him to have an impact this season although he acknowledged that the attacking midfielder was competing for a place with Rayan Cherki. I see Phil day by day better and better, for sure, 100 per cent. He is going to give us many things this season.

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Manager Backs Foden Amid Competition

I said many times that Phil and Rayan are more or less in the same position, but again, I am very, very happy with the way Phil is working every day. Wednesday's Champions League schedule also includes Fenerbahce v Liverpool at 7.45pm and AEK v Real Madrid at 7.45pm.

The late matches at 10pm are Lens v Como, Dortmund v Betis, RB Leipzig v Man City, Porto v Napoli, PSV v Club Brugge, Slavia Praha v Arsenal and Viking v Sabah. Manchester City travel to RB Leipzig for their Champions League meeting on Wednesday at 10pm.