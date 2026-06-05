Phala Phala Farm Theft Accused Splurged Stolen Funds on Luxury Vehicle, Court Hears

Imanuwela David, the primary accused in the Phala Phala farm theft case, testified about purchasing a Range Rover with stolen money, claiming it was for a friend, and explained large deposits as business-related, while denying the trip was for theft.

Accused number one in the Phala Phala farm theft trial Imanuwela David appeared before the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on 25 May 2026, where details emerged about how he spent stolen money on a luxurious vehicle.

David, one of three accused in the break-in and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, purchased a Range Rover among other items. The theft involved more than 500,000 US dollars hidden inside a sofa. David claimed the Range Rover was bought on behalf of a Zimbabwean friend known as Tony. During cross-examination, Advocate Nkhetheni Munyai questioned why David, rather than Tony, drove the vehicle from the dealership.

David explained that Tony asked him to secure the car because he lacked immediate funds, providing a reference number for a R5,000 payment from David's personal account to hold the vehicle. In some instances, over R5 million was deposited into David's bank account two years after the farm theft.

He stated he registered a business to source goods from China, and the R3 million in question was related to that business, though it was under his personal name, not the business. He cited supply and demand growth between 2020 and 2021. Last month, David testified that his February 2020 trip from Cape Town to Bela-Bela was to attend a car show, not to steal cash from the farm





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Phala Phala Farm Theft Imanuwela David Cyril Ramaphosa Range Rover Purchase Stolen Funds Modimolle Regional Court Zimbabwean Friend Tony Bank Deposits Business Sourcing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ramaphosa dismisses Phala Phala attacks as 'political theatre and electoral posturing'Ramaphosa made the remarks while responding to Tuesday’s robust parliamentary debate on the Presidency's budget vote.

Read more »

David denies conspiring with co-accused to steal at Phala Phala farm - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.David and two co-accused face charges of theft after money was stolen at the Phala Phala farm.

Read more »

Ramaphosa Ignores Calls to Address Phala Phala Farm Scandal Amid Impeachment ThreatSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed opposition demands for transparency over the Phala Phala Farm affair during a National Assembly debate on a budget vote, while a judicial review of an independent panel report continues to pave the way for potential impeachment. He emphasized constitutional supremacy and focus on economic growth.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.The state is cross-examining a man accused in the Phala Phala theft case

Read more »