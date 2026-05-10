Phala Phala fallout dominates ANC's top seven officials' meeting

The ANC's top seven officials' meeting on Monday is expected to be heavily focused on the Phala Phala saga, which is expected to have potentially significant political implications, including the possibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa's refusal to serve out his full term in office. The ANC leaders, in the aftermath of the Constitutional Court ruling on Friday, have been consulting the legislature's top advisers on how to deal with this crisis. Are they expected to discuss ways of salvaging the situation, including possibly challenging the section 89 independent panel's report on Phala Phala through judicial review.

The Phala Phala saga, sparked by Arthur Fraser's revelations that more than $500,000 in cash had been concealed in one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's sofas, is expected to dominate the ANC 's top seven officials ' meeting on Monday .

After consulting the legislature's top advisers, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is working on assembling an impeachment committee to investigate the matter, which could potentially lead to Ramaphosa's premature exit from office or even the collapse of the GNU (Grand National Unity). The ANC leaders held urgent meetings at the weekend to discuss the crisis, which was triggered by the Constitutional Court ruling on Friday ordering parliament to set up an impeachment committee.

The ANC's top figures are expected to discuss various options for managing the situation, including possibly challenging the section 89 independent panel's report on Phala Phala through judicial review





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Phala Phala ANC Top Seven Officials Meeting Monday Crisis Potential Political Implications For President Constitutional Court Ruling On Friday Ordering

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