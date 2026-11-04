MK Party's Phakathi confident of outright eThekwini win, vows to fix water and billing

MK Party eThekwini mayoral candidate Mxolisi Phakathi says his party will take the metro outright, prioritising water, basic services and billing reform, and denies plotting against axed secretary-general Sibonelo Nonvalo.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party eThekwini mayoral candidate Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi has cast his vote in Umhlanga and says he is confident the party will win the metro with an outright majority.

He voted at Harvest Church on Wednesday but was initially turned away because he and his family were wearing political regalia. Phakathi confirmed they would return at 2pm after going home to change. Phakathi, who lives in the affluent suburb of Umhlanga, said the party expected to attract voters who might not traditionally have supported it. He said, We are going to get support from everywhere.

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We get support from even the people who you never thought they were going to vote for us. For that matter, I am also here. I am from this area, so I came to vote here. We will get some support.

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Asked how the MK Party would address residents concerns about high rates and municipal billing problems, Phakathi said the party would prioritise basic service delivery and overhaul the billing system. He said, What we are saying is that we are going to change the lives of the people of eThekwini by making sure that basic service delivery gets to them. If they are crying about rates, crying about all the other things, we will make sure.

Remember, the billing system problem has been a problem for quite a long time. So it is important that when we come in, we look at that billing system and we change that billing system for the better of our people. Phakathi was also confident about winning the metro and confirmed there was no talk of a coalition. He said, We are going to take over eThekwini with an utmost majority.

MK Party Confident in Victory

He added that if a coalition had to be discussed, those talks would happen at his party national level. What we are saying is that we are going to take this municipality outright as the MK, so we have not spoken about a coalition, he said. Phakathi said that if he becomes mayor of eThekwini, he wants to focus on the water challenges currently facing the metro.

He said, Everyone is crying about water in eThekwini, so in 100 days we must change the issue of water and make sure that our people have the best of life ever within the 100 days that we come in. Some polls suggest that Phakathi party is likely to emerge victorious at this round of local government elections.

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Phakathi also responded to allegations from Sibonelo Nonvalo, who accused him of conspiring against him and leading to his removal as the engine of the party a few days before elections. Phakathi said, The only thing that I can tell you is that my mother taught me something; she said if you have a problem of not self-introspecting, you will always self-destruct; that is the only thing that I can tell you.

Phakathi Responds to Allegations

And the last thing that I can tell you is that if you come with meandos, we will also come with meandos. Phakathi said he felt good about the party prospects because MK is the party that has the potential to change things and bring back the dignity of our people. I feel good that uMkhonto weSizwe will be seen doing great things for our people, he said.

The election outcome in eThekwini will be closely watched as the metro faces ongoing water and billing crises.