PGA Tour Rookie Kristoffer Reitan Claims First Victory at Truist Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina

Kristoffer Reitan, a PGA Tour rookie from Norway, won a back-nine shootout in Sunday's final round to seize his first PGA victory at the Truist Championship. He fired a two-under par 69 to finish on 15-under 269 and captured the $3.6 million top prize in the signature event at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kristoffer Reitan , a PGA Tour rookie from Norway , won a back-nine shootout in Sunday's final round to seize his first PGA victory at the Truist Championship.

Reitan, who in his 15th tour start, joined Viktor Hovland as the only Norwegians to capture US PGA Tour triumphs. He fired a two-under par 69 to finish on 15-under 269 and capture the $3.6 million top prize in the signature event at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rickie Fowler, who birdied six of the first 10 holes, shared second with Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard on 271 after a closing 65 with England's Alex Fitzpatrick finishing fourth on 272 after a closing 73. Rory McIlroy, in his first event since winning his second Masters in a row, also birdied six of the first 10 holes in shooting a 67 to share 19th on 279





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