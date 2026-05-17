PGA Championship Final Day: Kurt Kitayama Matches Lowest Final Round In Major Golf History

Kurt Kitayama matches the lowest final round in major golf history at the PGA Championship on Sunday, firing a bogey-free seven-under par 63 at relentless Aronimink, despite brisk winds which had died down for the final round.

Kurt Kitayama matched the lowest final round in major golf history at the PGA Championship on Sunday, posting a bogey-free seven-under par 63 at relentless Aronimink , despite brisk winds which had died down for the final round.

Kitayama birdied the first three holes and five in all on the front nine, and closed with a 12-foot birdie putt to equal the record with the week's lowest round over the sloped greens, finishing 72 holes on three-under 277. He spoke about the importance of his putter, stating that 'the putter is really important out here.

You can get it up around the green sometimes, or, if you're in the rough and you're handcuffed and you get on the green, you're probably left with a long putt.

' He further added that 'The greens are so undulating and difficult to read. I think you're seeing most three-putts in a lot of the majors'





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PGA Championship Kurt Kitayama Lowest Final Round In Major Golf History Aronimink Sloped Greens Putter Importance Brisk Winds Undulating Greens Three-Putts In Majors Arnold Palmer Invitational

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