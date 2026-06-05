Peugeot Partners Launches New Peugeot Partner Light Commercial Vehicle in South Africa

Peugeot has introduced the new Peugeot Partner in South Africa, a compact light commercial vehicle designed for entrepreneurs, SMEs, couriers, and delivery fleets. The vehicle combines low running costs, practical functionality, and modern technology to meet everyday business demands, featuring a fuel-efficient diesel engine, flexible cargo space, and advanced connectivity.

The new Peugeot Partner arrives as a tailored solution for entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises, courier operators, and delivery fleets across South Africa . This compact commercial vehicle emphasizes a blend of efficiency, practicality, safety, and connectivity, all engineered to withstand local operating conditions.

Its introduction aligns with Peugeot's strategic push to grow its presence in the light commercial vehicle market, responding to rising demand for versatile and cost-effective mobility options for businesses. According to Moeketsi Mapogo, Brand Head: Pro One LCV at Stellantis South Africa, the Partner marks a significant milestone in the brand's regional expansion. He noted that businesses today face pressure to maximize output with minimal resources, making affordable and reliable transportation critical.

The new Partner is built to address these challenges by offering low running costs, functional design, and advanced technology suited for daily commercial use. Under the hood, a 1.6-litre HDi diesel engine delivers 68kW of power and 230Nm of torque via a five-speed manual gearbox. Its strong low-end torque is ideal for urban delivery routes with frequent stops, while fuel consumption is rated at just 5.1 litres per 100km to help operators reduce expenses.

The vehicle comes in short-wheelbase and long-wheelbase variants. The SWB offers a load length of 1817mm, while the LWB extends to 2167mm, providing up to 4.4 cubic meters of cargo space when the Multiflex bench seat is reconfigured. The LWB version also supports a maximum payload of 1000kg. For easier loading in confined city areas, the Partner features dual sliding side doors and rear doors that open 180 degrees.

Inside the cabin, a modern, driver-centric environment includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system aimed at boosting daily productivity and connectivity





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Peugeot Partner Light Commercial Vehicle South Africa Diesel Engine Fuel Efficiency Cargo Space Digital Cockpit Stellantis Smes Fleet Operators

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