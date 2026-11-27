A suspected pepper spray canister discharged inside the Emfuleni Municipal Council chamber forced the evacuation of Vereeniging City Hall and sent 14 people to hospital, disrupting the election of new office-bearers on the IEC's deadline day.

The inaugural sitting of the Emfuleni Municipal Council in Gauteng was abruptly adjourned on Friday, 27 November 2026, after a suspected pepper spray canister was discharged inside the chamber at Vereeniging City Hall.

The incident halted the election of new political office-bearers and forced councillors, Independent Electoral Commission officials, a magistrate, and members of the public to flee the premises due to severe breathing difficulties. Emergency services rushed 14 individuals to hospital following the disruption, including eight councillors and six community members who experienced respiratory distress after exposure to the substance.

Also read Ekurhuleni, Emfuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay face crucial leadership votes

DA Alleges Premeditated Disruption

Friday's meeting was the third attempt to constitute Emfuleni's new council leadership after two previous sittings failed to proceed as planned, and this latest disruption brought proceedings to a temporary halt with the evacuation of all attendees. The Democratic Alliance, which maintains it has secured a coalition agreement with smaller parties to govern the municipality, has approached the High Court over the disruption.

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The party has entered into a coalition agreement with Tau Di A Rora, Afrika Mayibuye, the African Transformation Movement, Active Citizens of South Africa, and the Freedom Front Plus. A DA spokesperson questioned the security lapse, asking how a large canister could enter the hall undetected and why immediate action was not taken.

The spokesperson suggested the disruption was premeditated, noting that if councillors were properly searched, the only logical explanation is that a small group rushed in at the last minute by design. ActionSA and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party strongly condemned the chaotic scene. A representative for the MKP expressed disappointment, emphasizing that voters at home are eagerly awaiting leadership results.

The MK Party spokesperson argued that the same political entities responsible for decades of societal suffering are now attempting to take over and further destabilize the municipality, a move they vowed to resist. Meanwhile, the African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters, and South African Communist Party have firmly denied any involvement in the chamber's disruption.

ANC Denies Involvement In Attack

An ANC spokesperson pushed back against the DA's accusations, labeling their opponents as charlatans and rascals who are resorting to extreme measures because they lack the necessary numerical support. The spokesperson emphasized that the real agenda should be addressing severe service delivery failures, including residents lacking water, living near raw sewage, and dealing with rain-damaged, unusable roads.

The ANC further stated that it respects the rule of law and will cooperate fully with the ongoing police investigation, calling it unfair for any party to face preemptive blame before facts are established. The spokesperson noted that political parties are permitted to consult amongst each other to form coalitions, and that is exactly what has occurred in this instance. Police have launched a formal probe into the incident, though no arrests have been made to date.

The postponement of the council sitting is particularly significant as Friday marked the IEC's official deadline for municipalities to convene and elect their political office-bearers. The leadership changes were also unfolding in eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Ekurhuleni, and Mangaung, where councillors returned to their respective chambers to elect office-bearers and determine the composition of their new administrations. The uncertainty follows the 4 November 2026 local government elections, which failed to give any party an outright majority in the five metros.

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Metro Councils Complete Leadership Elections

In eThekwini, proceedings resumed at the Durban Exhibition Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, where city manager Musa Mbhele made it clear that councillors would have to complete the process without further delays. Council will recall that this meeting was adjourned on Tuesday and it is reconvened today to proceed with the process of the election of the office bearers and the determination of the executive committee, Mbhele said.

Members are reminded that in terms of the applicable legislative timeframe, today is the final day within which the new council must be fully constituted and operational, he added. Mbhele further disclosed that five councillors had resigned, including two ANC representatives and one member each from the Economic Freedom Fighters, Inkatha Freedom Party, and African Christian Democratic Party. A legal opinion has been shared that says once is received, it is considered effective, Mbhele continued.

The nominations for the speaker position then proceeded, with ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose, DA representative Zamani Khuzwayo, and Assad Gaffer of the eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement put forward as candidates. In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA has already claimed an important position in the new council after its candidate, Marshall van Buchenroder, was elected speaker. The newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Speaker of Council, Marshall von Buchenroder, delivered his acceptance speech, acknowledging the responsibility entrusted to him.

The DA formed a coalition with the FF Plus, United Democratic Movement, ActionSA, ACDP, and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania. The agreement will see DA councillor Retief Odendaal contest the mayoral position against Patriotic Alliance representative Bradley Murray. The coalition has also allocated the deputy mayor position to ACDP's Lance Grootboom, while DA councillor Rano Kayser is set to serve as chief whip. Elsewhere, the contest for leadership positions continued in Ekurhuleni and Mangaung.

In Ekurhuleni, DA councillor Brandon Pretorius is facing off against EFF candidate Nthabiseng Tshivenga in the race for speaker. In Mangaung, the DA's Maryke Davies and the ANC's Paseka Choeu have been nominated for the same position.