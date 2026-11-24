Pepkor warned that adverse weather and congestion at South African ports disrupted summer merchandise deliveries, threatening stock availability ahead of Black Friday and the festive season. The group reported an 11.9% revenue rise to R105.9bn for the year to end-September.

Pepkor has warned that operational problems at South African ports and delayed stock deliveries could affect trading in the coming months as retailers prepare for Black Friday and the festive shopping season.

The retailer said adverse weather and congestion at domestic ports had disrupted the arrival of summer merchandise, creating challenges for stock availability ahead of one of the busiest periods in the retail calendar. The warning comes amid ongoing disruptions at Durban's container terminals, particularly at the Durban Gateway Terminal, where operational issues, equipment constraints and landside congestion have contributed to lengthy vessel delays.

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The bottlenecks have disrupted cargo flows, increased logistics costs and delayed the movement of goods across several sectors, prompting interventions by government and Transnet to improve port performance ahead of the peak trading period. While Pepkor has fast-tracked the delivery of priority stock ahead of the peak shopping season, it said persistent port bottlenecks and supply chain delays are likely to remain a headwind in the near term.

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Pepkor Reports First R100bn Revenue Milestone

On Tuesday, the group reported an 11.9% increase in revenue to R105.9bn for the year to end-September, crossing the R100bn mark for the first time. Organic revenue growth was 7.3%, while headline earnings per share increased 6.9% to 171.3c. Normalised headline earnings per share, excluding investment in its PlusB digital banking business, rose 9.7% to 177.5c. Pepkor declared a shareholder payout of 57.9c per share, up 9.3% from the previous financial year.

Pepkor said trading conditions were expected to remain difficult in the year ahead, with consumers continuing to face pressure on their disposable incomes. CEO Pieter Erasmus said the group had continued to gain market share despite constrained household budgets and higher living costs.

"Our customers faced a challenging year with constrained disposable income, and they continued choosing our stores for affordable value and easy access," he said. Inventory rose 1.2% to R18.8bn during the year, reflecting the impact of acquisitions and the continued expansion of Pepkor's store footprint. Excluding acquisitions, inventory levels declined by 3.4%.

Retailer Highlights Strong Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The retailer said stock quality remained healthy, with inventory age profiles well managed, though the arrival of summer merchandise was hampered by adverse weather conditions and congestion at ports. Strong cash generation supported the group's balance sheet, with cash generated from operations increasing 40.6% to R15.3bn. Free cash flow more than doubled to R4.8bn, while its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio improved to 0.67 times from 0.77 times a year earlier.

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Pepkor plans to open more than 200 stores in the 2027 financial year, while continuing to integrate acquired businesses and improve efficiencies across its retail operations. It also plans to expand its financial services offering, launch PlusB in the second half of FY27, subject to regulatory approval, and complete the proposed combination of its Flash business with Shop2Shop.

"We enter the festive trading season with a clean inventory position, a strong balance sheet and a clear strategic roadmap. Times remain tough for our customers and that is precisely when Pepkor shows up for them," said Erasmus.