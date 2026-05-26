Pepkor Reports Strong Interim Growth Driven by Mobile Rental Expansion and Retail Footprint Expansion

South African discount retailer Pepkor posted impressive six‑month sales, spotlighting the rapid growth of its mobile rental service, FoneYam, while expanding its retail store network and reinforcing its financial services division.

Pepkor , South Africa's leading discount retail titan, announced robust sales results for the six months to March, highlighting the meteoric rise of its cellphone rental arm, FoneYam, and outlining a strategic expansion across a diverse retail portfolio.

In the reporting period, the group was able to move 4.9 million handsets through its flagship chain, PEP, a 42 per cent jump on the previous six‑month window, underscoring a growing appetite for affordable smartphone access among consumers grappling with tighter budgets. In parallel, FoneYam opened 1.3 million new rental accounts, pushing the cumulative active base to 2.4 million accounts since its launch two years ago.

The rent‑to‑own model, which offers consumers a flexible entry into mobile connectivity without the upfront cost of a purchase, has emerged as a key engine of incremental revenue, with the company reporting a rental book that swelled to 2.6 billion rand from 1.7 billion rand, an impressive 53 per cent rise. Financial services continue to be a high‑growth lever for Pepkor.

FoneYam's launch as part of the newly christened Financial Services division yielded a 41.6 per cent boost in revenue, topping 3 billion rand, and a 63.4 per cent uptick in operating profit, landing at 691 million rand. The company's broader half‑year finances were equally encouraging: total revenue climbed 13.2 per cent to 54.8 billion rand, while cash generated from operations rose 15.1 per cent to 4.1 billion rand.

A significant portion of this momentum is attributed to repeat rentals; customers are now signing a second FoneYam contract at a rate higher than management had forecasted, consequently extending the average customer lifetime value beyond initial expectations. Beyond mobile, Pepkor's conventional retail footprint is expanding at a steady pace.

The company added 38 new outlets to its PEP store chain, bringing the total to 2,725, and rolled out an online platform in October 2025 for PEP Home, the home‑goods division, which already operates 483 stores. In total, Pepkor now manages 6,657 stores across clothing, general merchandise, furniture, appliances and electronics, a figure that reflects 89 new openings and an additional 541 acquisitions, including the purchases of Legit, Swagga and Style.

The strategic acquisitions have been a catalyst for the Speciality division, which recorded a staggering 49.1 per cent sales increase in the period. Customer loyalty remains a cornerstone of the group's customer‑centric strategy, with over 17 million loyalty members now enrolled. While sales growth across the entire platform rose 11.2 per cent, the like‑for‑like performance revealed a more nuanced picture: a 3.6 per cent uptick and a 5.7 per cent rise over two years.

CEO Pieter Erasmus cautioned that the high baseline in the prior year had narrowed growth expectations, as the broader economic climate continues to weigh on consumer spending. Looking ahead, Pepkor is committed to deepening its retail platform across categories and geographies, streamlining newly acquired operations, and scaling its financial services and banking offerings. The company believes its diversified model equips it to weather market volatility and drive sustained shareholder value in an increasingly competitive landscape





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