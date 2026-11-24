Pepkor reports strong cellular results driven by FoneYam smartphone rentals, which tripled in growth rate and contributed significantly to operating profit in the year ending September 30.

Pepkor Holdings confirmed that its cellular division sold the same number of handsets in the fiscal year ending September 30 as it did twelve months prior, signaling a fundamental transition in its sales strategy. The group highlighted that its growth trajectory is now heavily influenced by a pivot from traditional device sales to a rental-based model, with its FoneYam smartphone rental service expanding at a rapid pace. This strategic shift is reshaping the revenue composition of the group's largest business segment.

FoneYam Expansion Drives Cellular Profit Growth

The core mechanism behind this financial improvement is the exponential growth of FoneYam, Pepkor's dedicated smartphone rental subsidiary. During the reporting period, FoneYam activated 2.5 million rental accounts and concluded the year with 2.7 million active customers, representing a thirty-two percent increase compared to the previous year. The value of the company's rental book surged from R1.9-billion to R3.1-billion, demonstrating strong asset accumulation and customer retention within the rental ecosystem.

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Financial metrics reveal that FoneYam generated R2.5-billion in revenue, marking a twenty-eight percent increase, while its operating profit rose thirty-three percent to R700-million. This rental division is expanding more than three times as fast as the remainder of Pepkor's cellular operations. Consequently, FoneYam now accounts for twenty-five percent of the group's total cellular operating profit despite contributing only approximately eleven percent of its cellular revenue, indicating significantly higher margins for the rental model.

Traditional Sales Performance and Market Share

Alongside the rental success, Pepkor's traditional handset sales remained robust, with the company reporting that it sold eight out of ten prepaid handsets in South Africa. Total cellular revenue, excluding the Flash informal trading business, increased by ten point one percent to R22-billion, while operating profit climbed twelve point seven percent to R2.8-billion. Within the broader cellular segment, revenue from non-rental activities such as airtime, data, and contracts grew eight percent to R19.5-billion, with operating profit also rising eight percent to R2.1-billion.

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Smartphones constituted seventy percent of all handsets sold by Pepkor during the year, up from sixty-five percent in the prior year. Pep, the group's primary retailer, sold nine million handsets, with smartphone sales increasing by six percent. Ackermans contributed to this volume by selling three million units, reinforcing the group's dominant position in the South African prepaid mobile market and its successful integration of higher-value devices into consumer portfolios.

Customer Retention and Strategic Rollout

Pepkor disclosed that forty-two percent of customers who completed their first rental contract proceeded to take out a second rental on an eighteen-month term. This high retention rate has effectively extended the lifetime value of a FoneYam customer by an additional eighteen months, exceeding internal expectations for customer longevity. The service is currently accessible in more than four thousand two hundred stores, providing widespread physical presence across the group's retail network.

The group has actively expanded the availability of this service across multiple chains, including Dunns, HiFi Corp, Incredible, and Russells. To support this rollout, Pepkor added twenty-nine new models to the FoneYam range, ensuring a diverse inventory that meets varying consumer preferences. This multi-channel approach underscores the strategic importance of rental services in driving long-term revenue stability and customer engagement for the corporation.