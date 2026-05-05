Nicolas Pepe starred for Villarreal with a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Levante, while other African players also made significant contributions in La Liga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe delivered a standout performance for Villarreal , leading them to a dominant 5-1 victory over Levante in a La Liga derby. The Ivorian winger was instrumental in the win, providing two assists and capping off the performance with a well-taken goal in the 90th minute, marking his eighth league goal of the season.

This result solidifies Villarreal's position in third place in the La Liga standings, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, and secures their participation in the next Champions League season. Pepe’s impact was undeniable, showcasing his ability to both create opportunities for teammates and finish chances himself. His goal, a powerful strike from inside the area after cutting in from the right wing, epitomized his attacking prowess and contributed significantly to the comprehensive victory.

The game highlighted Villarreal’s attacking strength and Pepe’s growing importance to the team’s success. Beyond Pepe’s heroics, several other African players made significant contributions across various European leagues this weekend. Rayo Vallecano’s Nteka, an Angola international, scored a stunning goal from outside the box, helping his team secure a 2-0 win against Getafe. This goal was particularly significant for Nteka, marking only his second of the season after a period hampered by injuries.

The strike, which hit the underside of the bar before crossing the line, showcased his powerful shooting ability and provided a crucial boost for Rayo Vallecano in their pursuit of a strong finish. In the English Premier League, Burnley’s Chad-born winger found the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to Leeds United, although it wasn’t enough to prevent his team from suffering defeat.

Interestingly, his previous goal also came against Leeds, making them a somewhat favorable opponent for the winger. Despite the loss, the goal served as a reminder of his attacking capabilities, even in a struggling Burnley side. Further afield, Zambian Banda and Moroccan Cheddira both scored for Leece in a 2-1 victory over Pisa, a result that significantly boosts their chances of avoiding relegation.

Both goals were scored from close range, demonstrating their poacher’s instincts and contributing to a vital three points for Leece. The win moves them four points clear of the relegation zone, providing a much-needed cushion as the season nears its conclusion. In the Bundesliga, Tella played a supporting role to Patrik Schick’s hat-trick in Leverkusen’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, tapping in an assist from Aleix Garcia to contribute to the convincing victory.

Toure continued his impressive debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring and providing an assist as Hoffenheim drew 3-3 with Stuttgart, further solidifying his reputation as a promising young talent. A Gambian player also found the net, but unfortunately for Saint Pauli, his goal wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat to Mainz, resulting in their slip into the relegation zone.

In Ligue 1, a young Senegalese international scored a fortunate goal for PSG in a 2-2 draw against Lorient, with the goal resulting from a deflection off the goalkeeper. PSG were resting key players ahead of their crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Finally, Benin international Tosin secured a valuable away point for Lorient against league leaders PSG, capitalizing on a mistake by a teenage debutant to score the equalizing goal. These performances across various leagues demonstrate the growing influence of African players in European football, with individuals like Nicolas Pepe leading the charge and inspiring a new generation of talent. The weekend’s action was filled with goals, drama, and standout performances from African players, highlighting their contributions to the beautiful game.

The consistent displays of skill and determination from these players continue to captivate fans and elevate the level of competition across Europe’s top leagues. The impact of these players extends beyond their individual contributions, serving as role models for aspiring footballers in their home countries and fostering a growing passion for the sport across the African continent





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Nicolas Pepe Villarreal La Liga African Football Bundesliga Ligue 1 Premier League Nteka Tella Toure Cheddira Banda Senegal Ivory Coast Angola Morocco Zambia Benin Champions League

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