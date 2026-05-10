Pep Guardiola hails Premier League run-in, despite City's title hopes fading

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is “loving” the Premier League run-in, despite his side no longer controlling their own fate in the title race as they chase leaders Arsenal.

May 10, 2026 at 2:25 pmShare current article via Twitter Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the win over Brentford . Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he is “loving” the Premier League run-in, despite his side no longer controlling their own fate in the title race as they chase leaders Arsenal .

City slashed Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to two points with three games remaining after their 3-0 thrashing of Brentford on Saturday. But Guardiola’s team need Arsenal to drop points during their final three games if they are to win the league title.

“It’s not in our hands now,” Guardiola said. “They have to drop points. The only thing we can do is win again and see what happens. ”He pointed to his team’s consistency as their unbeaten run in the league stretches back to mid-January while they also secured the League Cup title.

With another major final still to come — the FA Cup against Chelsea on May 16 — City have had plenty to celebrate this season, regardless of how the Premier League finishes.

“I love it. I love to be here again, we’ll finish second again in this season, minimum,” Guardiola said.

“Last season, we were fighting to qualify for the Champions League, was so difficult. “I love too Carabao in our pocket. We play an FA Cup final in Wembley, it is the most beautiful game of the season. ” City face a demanding schedule, with a home game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a trip to Bournemouth on May 19 before the season finale against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

“So our calendar is really, really demanding. But it’s simple, it’s just two weeks, and the season will be over,” he said.

“At the end, you can lose, but we’ll try to do our job, and we see what happens. ” The Spaniard dismissed any suggestion of tension, praising his players’ spirit and work ethic deep into the campaign.

“Tension? No, no,” he said.

“When you arrive, I have the feeling that the job had been good, well done. “When you arrive there, fighting against Arsenal and being there all the time, after so many changes, the spirit of the team, how they help each other, how, in every training — I see that behind the scenes, you cannot see it — it is a joy to work with them, and how they fight





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Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League Brentford Arsenal Title Race Chasing Leaders Thrashing Of Brentford City's Unbeaten Run League Cup Title Carabao Cup FA Cup Final Demanding Schedule Tension Players' Spirit Work Ethic

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