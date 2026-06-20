Pensioners in South Africa Call for Increase in Old Age Grant to Match Minimum Wage

Pensioners in South Africa are calling for their monthly Old Age Grant to be increased to match the national minimum wage, currently exceeding R4 000 per month. They argue that pensioners face the same costs as workers, including rent, food, electricity, transport, and medical expenses.

Pensioners in South Africa are calling for their monthly Old Age Grant to be increased to match the national minimum wage , currently exceeding R4 000 per month.

They argue that pensioners face the same costs as workers, including rent, food, electricity, transport, and medical expenses. Many pensioners also support dependents, such as grandchildren, on the same fixed income. They point out that the current grant of R2 400 is not enough to cover these expenses, with some suggesting that the pension should be raised to between R5 500 and R6 000.

Some pensioners are also calling for government to prioritize old age and disability grants over other social relief programmes. They suggest that pensioners should be exempt from paying rates and taxes on property and receive discounts on basic foods. The issue has sparked a heated debate on Facebook, with many pensioners sharing their personal experiences and frustrations with the current grant system.

The debate has also raised questions about the fairness and equality of the current grant system, with some arguing that pensioners are being left behind and treated unfairly. The South African government has not yet responded to the calls for an increase in the Old Age Grant, but the debate is likely to continue in the coming weeks and months





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Old Age Grant Minimum Wage Pensioners Social Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spiro Secures $215M to Accelerate Africa’s EV Revolution - IT News Africa - African Business Technology NewsSpiro Secures $215M to Accelerate Africa’s EV Revolution - IT News Africa - African Business Technology News

Read more »

Sixty60 Launches South Africa’s First Personalised AI Shopping Assistant - IT News AfricaSixty60 Launches South Africa’s First Personalised AI Shopping Assistant - IT News Africa - African Business Technology News

Read more »

Epson Launches SurePress Digital Label Press in South Africa, First in AfricaEpson has deployed its SurePress digital label press in South Africa, the first in Africa, through partner Altron Document Solutions. The press, now fully operational after installation and testing, meets growing demand for short-run, customised label printing with high quality and flexibility. The launch aligns with Epson's regional investment, including its Johannesburg Innovation Centre, and emphasises local production, sustainability, and commercial viability for small print jobs.

Read more »

South African Pensioners Issue Ultimatum Over Inadequate Old Age Grant, Demand Complete OverhaulFrustrated South African pensioners are mobilizing online and offline, demanding a substantial increase to the SASSA Old Age Grant from the current R2,400 to between R5,000 and R6,500, and warning political parties that their votes are at stake if the issue is not addressed.

Read more »