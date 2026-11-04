Pensioner dies in voting queue, party agent arrested as 3.5 million vote by 10am

An elderly woman collapsed and died while waiting to vote in Shallcross, KwaZulu-Natal, and a party agent was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly filming ballot counting, as 3.5 million South Africans cast ballots by 10am in the 2026 local government elections.

An elderly woman collapsed and died while standing in a queue to vote in Shallcross, KwaZulu-Natal, while a party agent in Limpopo was arrested for allegedly filming ballot counting and causing disruptions.

Early Voting Numbers Surge Despite Incidents

The incidents cast a shadow over an otherwise largely smooth first day of voting in the 2026 local government elections, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). By 10am, preliminary indications showed that 3.5-million South Africans had already cast their ballots across the country. Voting stations are expected to close at 9pm, after which the counting process will begin. According to the IEC, 98% of the country's voting stations had opened by 7am.

Also read South Africa 2026 local elections underway with 3.5 million votes cast by 10am

However, some stations only opened by 9am due to localised protests as well as access challenges caused by heavy rain in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. One station in Mpumalanga also experienced delays. IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said: "A few voting stations opened by 9 due to localised protests and access challenges due to inclement weather. Those were in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga province.

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We confirm that by 9 o'clock all stations were operating.

New Barcode Scanners Improve Queue Speed

" Sheburi said the commission had introduced additional measures to improve efficiency. "As an efficiency measure, the commission has added the use of hand-held barcode scanners attached to the voter management devices. These have assisted in the increased speed in which we process voters and therefore manage queues at voting stations.

" The provincial breakdown of voters by 10am was: Gauteng 895,000; KwaZulu-Natal 623,000; Western Cape 461,000; Eastern Cape 431,000; Limpopo 366,000; Mpumalanga 252,000; North West 204,000; Free State 195,000; and Northern Cape 93,000. Gauteng recorded the highest number of voters in that timeframe. A police officer who had allegedly arrived at a KwaZulu-Natal polling station in a vehicle branded with posters of a political party was removed from election duty.

Arrests Disrupt Ballot Counting in Limpopo

She also faces the possibility of internal disciplinary processes to investigate her alleged unprofessional conduct. In Limpopo, a party agent was arrested after allegedly taking a video of an IEC official counting envelopes containing ballot papers and giving feedback to the area manager. She allegedly showed the video to other party agents, who immediately entered the voting station and caused disruptions. Sheburi said the voter management devices continued to play a central role in the electoral process.

"The voter management device is proving to be the mainstay of both the registration process as well as an election. To illustrate its performance, by 10 o'clock, preliminary indications are that 3.5-million voters had already voted.

" He commended voters who had made their way to voting stations early. "The commission is particularly encouraged by those voters who make their way to stations early in the morning to avoid the last-hour rushes in the afternoon. " He urged registered voters who had not yet cast their ballots to use the remaining hours.

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Ballot Paper Distribution Differs by Municipality

"We urge all remaining registered voters to use the remaining hours of voting to cast their ballot and thereby exercise their democratic right and continue to influence affairs in their localities and in their municipalities. " Sheburi also reminded voters that the number of ballot papers they receive depends on the type of municipality in which they are registered, unlike in national and provincial elections.

Voters in category B municipalities, which make up the majority of municipalities, will receive three ballot papers: a grey ballot to elect a ward councillor, who may represent a political party or stand as an independent candidate; a green ballot to vote for a political party on the proportional representation (PR) list for the local municipality; and a yellow ballot to elect a political party representative to represent the area at the district municipality. Voters in metropolitan municipalities will receive two ballot papers: one for the ward election, where they can vote for a party candidate or an independent candidate, and another for the PR component of the election.

Voters Urged to Mark Ballots Correctly

Sheburi cautioned voters to ensure they mark their ballots correctly to avoid having them declared spoilt.

"We urge voters to make an X mark when they do their voting on the designated box against a candidate or party of their choice. Only one mark against a party or candidate of choice. Once you've made such a mark, avoid making additional marks because that may render your ballot spoiled.

" Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba said the government does not have to wait for elections to be over before addressing challenges affecting communities, pointing to interventions in several municipalities. President Cyril Ramaphosa voted in the DA stronghold of Hyde Park.