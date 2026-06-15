A quirky fundraising tradition where a steer's bowel movements fund custom baseball fields for disabled children.

A Pennsylvania community rallies around cow patty bingo , a quirky fundraising tradition where a steer's bowel movements fund custom baseball fields for disabled children . Herbie, a brown Highland steer, steps out of a livestock trailer and onto the bingo board.

For much of recorded history, humans have gambled on animal behavior. The game of cow patty bingo evolved out of similar betting games in the American Midwest in the 1980s. Today, hundreds of events are held every year across the country, benefiting small-town charities ranging from soup kitchens to breast cancer awareness. At Lakemont Park, a local rock band, Tuna, sets up on the stage, and a walking tuna fish mascot, Al Tuna, greets a young girl.

Belly Busters food truck sold burgers and sandwiches, while Casey's Cafe peddled home-baked biscuits. The game works exactly as the name suggests: a cow wanders around a field with squares on it, and if you hold the square where it makes a deposit, you win a grand prize. The Miracle League is the beneficiary of the festivities, building custom-designed, rubberized turf fields that accommodate wheelchairs and crutches.

They also implement a buddy system, pairing young disabled baseball players with older, able-bodied ones, often professionals. As their website puts it, the league helps young disabled kids 'achieve the dream' of being included in what most Americans call 'our national pastime'





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Cow Patty Bingo Pennsylvania Fundraising Miracle League Disabled Children

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