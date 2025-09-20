Penetration Tester Opportunity at Leading Johannesburg Cybersecurity Firm

A leading cybersecurity company in Johannesburg seeks a skilled Penetration Tester to conduct comprehensive security assessments. This role involves vulnerability assessments, red teaming, and providing actionable recommendations to enhance overall cybersecurity posture. Candidates must have 2-5 years of experience and a passion for ethical hacking.

A prominent cybersecurity firm headquartered in Johannesburg is actively seeking a proficient and detail-oriented Penetration Tester to augment its dynamic team. The ideal candidate will bring a robust understanding of cybersecurity principles, a proven ability to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities, and a passion for ethical hacking .

This pivotal role involves conducting comprehensive security assessments across diverse environments, encompassing networks, mobile platforms, web applications, thick clients, wireless systems, and even social engineering and physical security penetration tests. The selected individual will play a crucial role in dissecting security risks, providing concrete, actionable recommendations, and fostering collaboration with both clients and internal teams to bolster the overall cybersecurity posture of the organization and its clients. This position offers an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth within a fast-paced, innovative setting where proactive security measures and threat analysis are paramount. If you possess a strong aptitude for ethical hacking, a keen interest in threat analysis, and a commitment to proactive security measures, this is an exceptional opportunity to further develop your career. This role demands a proactive and analytical approach, with a focus on delivering high-quality results and contributing to a culture of continuous improvement.\The primary responsibilities of the Penetration Tester will revolve around executing penetration tests and vulnerability assessments as part of a cohesive team, under the guidance of line managers, ensuring all directives are executed efficiently and within established timelines. The candidate will be tasked with conducting thorough vulnerability assessments across a wide spectrum of technologies and implementations, employing both automated tools and meticulous manual techniques. This includes but is not limited to, wireless and mobile security assessments. The role requires effective communication of successes and challenges to team members and line managers, ensuring transparency and promoting collaborative problem-solving. A significant aspect of this position involves the development of subject matter expertise in various areas, including network security, database security, wireless security, application security assessments, and adversarial network operations. Furthermore, the Penetration Tester will actively participate in Red Team exercises, assisting with critical tasks such as initial compromise activities, including the exploitation of vulnerabilities in people, processes, or technology to gain initial access to target environments. This also entails deploying command-and-control servers (C&C or C2) and custom payloads to establish persistent communication within the target's network, developing and refining tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, including the creation of custom payloads and tools for offensive security. Research and development duties are integral, requiring a deep understanding of threat actor tactics and techniques, coupled with the ability to research and stay abreast of emerging attack methods and vulnerabilities. The successful applicant will be expected to learn and grow in this constantly evolving field.\The ideal candidate will possess a minimum of 2-5 years of demonstrable experience in the field of Penetration Testing, with a proven track record of conducting diverse assessment types, including network, mobile, web, thick-client, wireless, social engineering, and physical security assessments. The candidate should demonstrate a strong understanding of penetration testing methodologies, tools, and techniques. Additionally, the applicant must possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, alongside excellent written and verbal communication abilities to clearly articulate findings, risks, and recommendations to both technical and non-technical audiences. The ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team is essential. The company is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. The successful candidate will be expected to uphold the highest ethical standards and maintain strict confidentiality regarding all sensitive information. It is important for all candidates to note that due to the volume of applications, only those selected for further consideration will be contacted within 10 working days. If you have not received a response within this timeframe, please consider your application unsuccessful. The company is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity at all levels of the organization, and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. Successful candidates will be working with cutting-edge technologies and contribute to a safer digital world





