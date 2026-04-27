Pedal Power Association Demands Justice for Cyclists After Latest Tragedy

The Pedal Power Association is urging for increased conviction rates for motorists who cause fatal collisions with cyclists, following the death of Landon Le Grange and a memorial ride attended by prominent figures.

The Pedal Power Association (PPA) has issued a strong appeal for a significant increase in the conviction rates for motorists involved in fatal collisions with cyclists.

This call to action followed a poignant memorial ride held to honor the life of Landon Le Grange, a cyclist tragically killed earlier this month in a collision with a minibus taxi. The event served as a stark reminder of the vulnerability cyclists face on South African roads and the perceived lack of accountability for drivers responsible for these incidents.

Hundreds of cyclists participated in the ride-along, demonstrating a unified front in demanding safer road conditions and stricter legal consequences for offenders. Notably, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku joined the cyclists along Victoria Road in Bakoven, a frequently used and unfortunately, increasingly dangerous route for cycling enthusiasts.

The memorial ride carried a heavy emotional weight, occurring just months after a similar tribute was held for Idries Sherrif, another cyclist who lost his life on the very same stretch of Victoria Road. Sherrif’s death was allegedly caused by a drunk driver, highlighting a particularly egregious aspect of the problem.

The proximity of these two tragedies has fueled frustration and anger within the cycling community, leading to accusations that insufficient measures are being taken to protect cyclists and deter reckless driving. Le Grange’s passing was particularly harrowing; he initially survived the impact but succumbed to his severe injuries in the intensive care unit shortly before a planned liver repair surgery.

He had already lost a leg as a direct result of the accident, underscoring the devastating physical toll these collisions inflict. The emotional impact on Le Grange’s family is immeasurable, as his wife poignantly expressed, stating that while her family is consumed by grief, those responsible often return to their own families with minimal repercussions. This disparity in experience is a central point of contention for the PPA and its members.

The association argues that the current legal framework and its enforcement are failing to adequately address the dangers faced by cyclists, and that a more robust system is urgently needed to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies. The Pedal Power Association is not simply advocating for harsher penalties; they are also calling for a comprehensive review of road safety policies and infrastructure. This includes improvements to cycling lanes, increased visibility for cyclists, and more effective enforcement of traffic laws.

They believe that a multi-faceted approach is essential to create a safer environment for all road users. The association emphasizes that the ‘ripple effect’ of each cyclist’s death extends far beyond the immediate family, impacting the entire cycling community and discouraging others from taking up the sport. The repeated occurrence of these incidents, coupled with a perceived lack of meaningful change, is creating a climate of fear and distrust.

The PPA is actively engaging with law enforcement agencies and government officials to push for concrete action. They are proposing initiatives such as mandatory driver education programs focused on cyclist awareness, stricter penalties for driving under the influence, and the implementation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles to help prevent collisions.

The association is determined to transform the current situation, ensuring that cyclists can enjoy their sport without fearing for their lives and that those responsible for causing harm are held fully accountable for their actions. The memorial rides, while deeply sorrowful events, serve as powerful demonstrations of the cycling community’s resolve and their unwavering commitment to achieving safer roads for all





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