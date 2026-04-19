Pedal for a Purpose: Trap de Val Cyclists Gear Up for Teddy Bear Foundation

The annual Trap de Val gravel cycling event is returning on May 16, offering a demanding 162km route from Johannesburg to Val, Mpumalanga. This year's ride aims to raise vital funds for the Teddy Bear Foundation for Abused Children, supporting their critical work with vulnerable youngsters and their families since 1986. Participants can tackle the challenging gravel paths solo, as a duo, or with e-bikes, with comprehensive support stations along the way. Post-ride festivities include a meal, relaxation, and a charity auction, all contributing to the foundation's essential services.

The much-anticipated Trap de Val, a popular and challenging gravel cycling event, is set to ignite the passion of riders once again on May 16. This year, the event is proudly dedicating its efforts to raising crucial funds for the Teddy Bear Foundation for Abused Children , an organization that has been a beacon of hope and support for vulnerable young lives and their families since 1986. This unique cycling adventure invites participants to combine their love for sport with a profound commitment to a worthy cause, making every pedal stroke count towards a brighter future for children in need.

The Trap de Val is not merely a race; it is a testament to the power of community and collective action, demonstrating how a shared passion can translate into tangible support for those who need it most. The genesis of the Trap de Val dates back to 2020, a humble beginning fueled by the idealism of three friends who sought to make a meaningful difference. What started as a small, personal endeavor has blossomed into a cherished annual tradition, drawing nearly 200 enthusiastic riders in 2025.

The challenging 162km route is designed to test the mettle of even seasoned cyclists, commencing its journey at the Cycle Hub located at Thaba Trails in Johannesburg. The adventure culminates at the historically significant Val Hotel, nestled in the quaint, small town of Val in Mpumalanga. The predominantly gravel terrain offers an exhilarating off-road experience, appealing to those who relish the rugged beauty and unpredictable nature of dirt tracks.

Participants have the flexibility to embark on this epic journey either solo, embracing the ultimate test of individual endurance, or as a duo team, where the formidable distance is shared between two riders, fostering camaraderie and shared accomplishment. Recognizing the evolving landscape of cycling, e-bikes are permitted, though riders are strongly advised to meticulously plan their battery usage to ensure they can complete the demanding route. The organizers have thoughtfully arranged for four strategically placed water points along the route, ensuring hydration is never an issue. Furthermore, a well-deserved halfway food stop will provide participants with the sustenance needed to power through the latter half of the ride.

Upon crossing the finish line, cyclists will be rewarded not only with the satisfaction of accomplishment but also with a welcoming atmosphere of relaxation and celebration. A hearty meal awaits, allowing riders to refuel and share their experiences. To further amplify the fundraising efforts, a special auction will be held, offering participants an additional opportunity to contribute to the Teddy Bear Foundation's vital work. Every cent generated from entry fees and the auction will be channeled directly to the foundation, bolstering their capacity to provide essential services such as professional counseling, comprehensive medical care, and invaluable family support to children who have experienced abuse.

The entry fee for solo riders is R750, while teams can register for R850. As a token of appreciation for their participation and support, all registered riders will receive a thoughtfully curated goodie bag, which includes a reusable water bottle and a unique, handmade edible medal, a sweet reward for their dedication. The window for registration is rapidly closing. Entries are officially capped on May 10, with a final opportunity for late entries available until May 14. For those inspired to join this impactful event and contribute to the Teddy Bear Foundation's mission, comprehensive information and online registration can be accessed at https://secure.onreg.com/onreg2/front/step1.php?id=7596.

This event represents a powerful convergence of physical challenge, community spirit, and philanthropic commitment, offering a memorable experience for participants while making a profound difference in the lives of abused children. The success of past events underscores the community's dedication to supporting vital charitable causes, and the Trap de Val is poised to continue this tradition of impactful giving.

Beyond the immediate support for the foundation, participating in the Trap de Val also promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, encouraging individuals to push their limits while contributing to a cause that resonates deeply within the community. It's an opportunity to connect with fellow cycling enthusiasts, forge new friendships, and be part of a movement that champions the well-being and recovery of children who have faced adversity.

The Teddy Bear Foundation's sustained efforts over decades highlight the persistent need for such specialized support, and events like the Trap de Val are instrumental in ensuring their continued operation and expansion of services. By registering for the Trap de Val, participants are not just signing up for a cycling race; they are investing in the healing and empowerment of children, offering them a chance to overcome their past traumas and build a more secure and hopeful future.

The organizers extend their sincere gratitude to all past participants and eagerly anticipate welcoming new faces to this year's edition, united by the common goal of supporting the Teddy Bear Foundation.





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Cycling Charity Event Fundraising Abused Children Gravel Ride

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