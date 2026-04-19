Pearse Qualifies for Commonwealth Games as Coetzé Dominates SA Championships

Hannah Pearse secured her Commonwealth Games spot with a victory in the 200m backstroke on the final day of the SA Swimming Championships. Pieter Coetzé showcased his prowess with five individual wins and multiple qualifying times. Erin Gallagher and Caitlin de Lange also achieved Commonwealth Games qualifying times in the 50m butterfly, while Calvyn Justus made a notable comeback with a national title win.

The final day of the Bombela Concession Company SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha witnessed significant achievements, most notably Hannah Pearse securing her spot at the Commonwealth Games . The 23-year-old achieved a pivotal victory in the 200m backstroke, clocking in at 2 minutes 10.92 seconds. This performance not only brought her closer to her ambition of competing at the Glasgow Games in July/August but also marked a deeply emotional moment for the neurophysiology honours student.

Reflecting on her win, Pearse described the feeling as surreal, a dream come true after a challenging year filled with fluctuating confidence. She emphasized the need to dig deep to find the self-belief that ultimately led to her success. Another dominant force at the championships was Pretoria swimmer Pieter Coetzé, who clinched his fifth individual win in the 200m backstroke with an impressive time of 1:55.26. While acknowledging a desire for a faster start, Coetzé expressed satisfaction with his overall performance, especially considering it was only his second meet in nine months. He views his five Commonwealth Games qualifying times as a strong foundation for the upcoming two months of dedicated training. Coetzé's versatility was highlighted by his success across multiple disciplines, setting him up as a key contender for the Commonwealth Games. The championships also saw Erin Gallagher and Caitlin de Lange solidify their Commonwealth Games aspirations with a strong showing in the 50m butterfly. Both swimmers had already met the qualifying standard in the morning heats and reaffirmed their capabilities in the evening final, with Gallagher taking gold in 25.63 seconds and De Lange securing silver in 25.98 seconds. Gallagher, who also dominated the 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle events, highlighted the importance of precise timing and execution in the fast-paced 50m race. De Lange echoed this sentiment, describing the 50m butterfly as an unpredictable event where a strong start can set the tone for the entire race. Beyond the Commonwealth Games qualifiers, the championships celebrated other notable performances. Calvyn Justus made a triumphant return to national competition after a severe back injury, claiming his first national title in a decade in the 50m butterfly. The veteran swimmer, at 30 years old, narrowly defeated 34-year-old Chad le Clos by a mere hundredth of a second. Justus, still relatively new to the butterfly stroke, expressed excitement about the win and the full-circle moment of competing against Le Clos, whom he grew up with. Matthew Caldwell completed his treble of titles by winning the 400m freestyle, adding to his earlier victories in the 800m and 1500m events. In the women's 400m freestyle, Duné Coetzee successfully defended her title. Overall, the Bombela Concession Company SA Swimming Championships saw a total of 13 swimmers achieve Commonwealth Games qualifying times, with Pieter Coetzé being the standout male athlete and Aimee Canny leading the women with four qualifying performances. The event also confirmed qualification standards across several key swimming disciplines for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, including backstroke and freestyle events





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Commonwealth Games SA Swimming Championships Hannah Pearse Pieter Coetzé Olympic Qualification

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