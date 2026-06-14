Paul Seixas Forced to Abandon Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes After Crash Injuries

French cyclist Paul Seixas withdrew from the final stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes due to lingering injuries from a high-speed crash. Despite a remarkable recovery to finish seventh on Saturday, the 19-year-old could not continue, with his team prioritizing his health ahead of the Tour de France.

Teenage French prodigy Paul Seixas was forced to pull out of the final stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes as he was unable to recover significantly from the injuries he sustained in a high-speed crash on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was dropped on the opening climb at the start of Sunday's eighth and final stage and threw in the towel at the end of the subsequent descent, just 30km into the tough mountainous route. He had suffered multiple abrasions on his hands, arms and legs during his crash on a tricky descent on Saturday. On Sunday morning he had vowed not to quit, although he admitted being in pain.

"He had a good night, there was no problem," his Decathlon CMA CGM team manager Julien Jurdie told France TV. "Paul told us that he wasn't really feeling well, that he had a bit more pain on the left and the right. " Jurdie said that the decision was then taken to pull him out to protect him ahead of next month's Tour de France.

Seixas had impressed on Saturday when his team helped him battle back to catch the peloton following a high-speed 60km-long chase after he dropped four minutes behind due to his crash. He managed to finish seventh on the stage, just 1min 21sec behind the winner, Isaac Del Toro, leaving him sixth overall at just under two minutes off yellow and blue jersey holder Luke Tuckwell of Australia.

That was arguably one of his most impressive rides to date in his short career, which has seen him take major victories at La Fleche Wallonne and the Tour of the Basque Country





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Paul Seixas Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Cycling Crash Injury Tour De France Decathlon CMA CGM Julien Jurdie Isaac Del Toro Luke Tuckwell La Fleche Wallonne Tour Of The Basque Country

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