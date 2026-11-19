Deputy President Paul Mashatile outlines 67 water intervention projects to solve South Africa's shortages, mirroring the successful approach used to resolve electricity outages.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has pledged that the South Africa n government will resolve the nation's critical water shortages with the same decisive speed and effectiveness previously applied to alleviating electricity outages. This commitment was made during a session in the National Assembly on Thursday as communities nationwide continue to grapple with severe and persistent water scarcity issues.

Accelerating Water Access Through 67 Projects

Mashatile stated that the government is currently executing sixty-seven specific water intervention projects designed to rapidly accelerate access to clean drinking water for all citizens. He emphasized that the public demands immediate results and reliable infrastructure, noting that communities can no longer wait for slow bureaucratic processes to deliver essential services. The administration is actively pushing these interventions forward to meet the urgent needs of the population.

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Accountability and Consequences for Municipal Officials

Addressing concerns raised by Democratic Alliance MP Visvin Reddy regarding the lack of accountability for mayors and municipal executives, Mashatile confirmed that consequences will indeed be imposed on officials who fail to perform their duties. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is currently developing the specific mechanisms for these penalties, which align with warnings President Cyril Ramaphosa issued during the State of the Nation Address in February.

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National Coordination Amid Municipal Infrastructure Backlogs

While the primary responsibility for water provision lies with local municipalities, Mashatile clarified that the national government will maintain a coordinating role to address systemic infrastructure backlogs. He argued that water problems are complex and extend beyond simple cases of political mismanagement by councillors, requiring an objective and comprehensive approach to intervention. The government aims to support municipalities rather than solely blaming local leadership for the widespread failures.

Context of the Majondina Turnaround Plan

This announcement follows broader efforts to stabilize local government, including directives for municipal councils to develop turnaround plans within a six-month timeframe as highlighted by previous reports on the matter. The urgency of the situation is reflected in the deputy president's insistence on quicker interventions to satisfy the public's desire for a dependable water supply. These measures are part of a larger strategy to restore confidence in public service delivery across the country.