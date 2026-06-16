Paul de Villiers: The Modern Version of the No 6 Flank

De Villiers, a 23-year-old Stormers star and former Junior Springbok captain, made his first appearance as a member of the national squad at a recent press conference. He discussed his approach to the breakdown and his contributions to the team.

Paul de Villiers, the 23-year-old Stormers star and former Junior Springbok captain, made his first appearance as a member of the national squad at a recent press conference.

When asked about the turnover kings and ball scavengers that he may have been inspired by, he admitted to learning a lot from several players who've worn the No 6 jersey, but refused to name anyone. However, he did mention Heinrich Brussow, an ace ball scavenger for the Springboks in their winning 2009 season, saying that he'd learned something from watching his games.

De Villiers also mentioned that he sees himself as a more modern version of the No 6 flank, and that he contributes far more to the Stormers than just being a turnover specialist. He's a strong tackler and a capable ball carrier, and is coming more and more into his own as a player.

When asked about his approach to the breakdown, De Villiers said that he hopes to contribute more than just being a fetcher, and that he's still learning from top players like Siya Kolisi and Siba Mahashe. He's excited to get on the field and contribute to the team, whether it's against Zimbabwe or the Barbarians





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paul De Villiers Stormers Springboks No 6 Flank Turnover Specialist Ball Carrier Tackler

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

De Villiers: Bok training is next levelStormers flank Paul de Villiers says his first week in the Springbok camp has been an invaluable learning experience.

Read more »

Paul de Villiers Relishes Springboks Call-Up Ahead of Double-HeaderStormers star Paul de Villiers, a standout this domestic season, expresses delight at his inclusion in the expanded Springboks squad. He highlighted the learning environment among experienced players and coaches. De Villiers is likely to be considered for the Springboks vs Barbarians match, following the SA 'A' game against Zimbabwe. Both squads will be announced on Tuesday, with training in Johannesburg before traveling to Gqeberha for the weekend's fixtures.

Read more »

South Africa Commemorates Historic Struggles While Addressing Modern Migration ChallengesA reflection on South Africa's constitutional rights and historic protests, juxtaposed with current demonstrations against illegal immigration and the government's legal and enforcement response.

Read more »

Stormers' Paul de Villiers credits Heinrich Brüssow as a major influenceStormers openside flank Paul de Villiers credits former Springbok Heinrich Brüssow as a major influence on his development as a rugby player. De Villiers, set to make his first appearance in the green and gold against the Barbarians in Gqeberha, revealed that he learned valuable lessons from watching Brüssow tackle the breakdown.

Read more »