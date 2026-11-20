Patriotic Alliance leader George Booysen has been elected Executive Mayor of Kannaland Local Municipality, heading a coalition with six of ten council seats, while the DA opposes the budget over a R44.5 million deficit.

George Booysen of the Patriotic Alliance has been elected Executive Mayor of the Kannaland Local Municipality in the Little Karoo, Western Cape. He takes the helm from former mayor Jeffrey Donson.

New Kannaland Coalition Takes Power

The election follows a coalition agreement that gives the incoming administration a decisive majority. Under the new political arrangement, the Patriotic Alliance, ICOSA and the Kannaland Independent Party secured six of the 10 available seats in the council. The coalition then filled the municipality's top posts during its structural appointments. Kannaland Independent Party councillor Peter-George Rooi was elected as Deputy Mayor.

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ICOSA's Werner Meshoa takes on the role of Speaker. The three leaders now form the core of the new municipal executive. In his inaugural address, Booysen outlined a clear vision for the municipality. He prioritised the restoration of electricity to residents whose supply was previously disconnected due to non-payment.

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At the same time, he urged consumers to settle their outstanding municipal accounts. He said this was needed to ensure sustainable service delivery across Kannaland going forward. Booysen also introduced a faith-based approach to local governance. He said he would bring religion back to the council and quoted the Bible to support the shift in direction.

I'm going to bring religion back to the council. The Bible says without God, everything is in vain, Booysen stated. He added that the council will seek divine guidance before making decisions. He said this approach would ensure decisions benefit the communities and transform Kannaland into a place of milk and honey.

Democratic Alliance Challenges Budget

The image echoes a Biblical description of prosperity and moral integrity. The Democratic Alliance, which secured three seats in the council, has positioned itself to challenge the new administration. A DA spokesperson said the party will hold the council strictly accountable throughout the five-year term. The opposition party highlighted its refusal to support the current annual budget.

It cited a R44.5 million deficit as the reason for withholding its approval of the financial plan. Our stance as the DA is that we can't give approval for it because it is a deficit of 44.5 million, the DA spokesperson noted. The party said the current financial projections over the next four years are not workable or in the best interest of the community. The DA intends to challenge the administration to make the budget fit for the people.

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It has pledged strict oversight of the coalition's spending and financial decisions over the coming years. In separate municipal developments, the DA successfully secured a coalition agreement in Beaufort West. It partnered with the Karoo Democratic Force, the People's Movement for Change and the Community First Party. The four-party coalition commands a seven-seat majority in Beaufort West.

DA councillor Euna Wentzel was elected as Executive Mayor, with Sharifa Essop appointed as Deputy Mayor and Noel Constable taking over as Speaker. The Kannaland coalition has signalled a new era for the municipality. By combining religious ethical frameworks with practical solutions such as electricity restoration, the team aims to build public trust. Booysen's focus on electricity disconnections addresses a pressing concern for many households in the area.

Leadership Focuses On Community Welfare

The move is expected to improve daily living standards and reduce household financial stress. Residents can expect a governance style that prioritises community welfare and spiritual guidance in political matters. The mayor said the community must always remain the top priority for the municipal council. The administration comprising Mayor Booysen, Deputy Mayor Peter-George Rooi and Speaker Werner Meshoa will now manage municipal operations together.

The coalition partners will need to balance their shared agenda against opposition pressure. With the DA vowing to oppose the budget and demand accountability, the five-year term is likely to feature robust debate over finances. The council's ability to restore services while containing the deficit will be a central test.