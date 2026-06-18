Patriotic Alliance Leader Urges Calm, Warns Supporters Against Anti-Immigration Marches

Gayton McKenzie of the Patriotic Alliance has advised his followers not to join upcoming anti-immigration demonstrations, cautioning against violence and vigilante actions amid rising tensions over migration and strained public services in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has issued a stern warning to his supporters, urging them not to participate in planned anti-immigration marches that are gaining momentum across South Africa .

The warning follows a series of tense incidents, including violent clashes between police and Malawian migrants who were waiting to be processed for return to their home country. These events have heightened anxieties and brought the issue of undocumented migration to a volatile forefront. At the heart of the unrest is a deeply entrenched sentiment among certain South African communities that an influx of foreign nationals is exacerbating the pressure on already overstretched public services, including healthcare, education, and housing.

Economic frustrations, coupled with high unemployment, have created a tinderbox environment where migrants often become convenient targets for broader societal grievances. McKenzie, positioning himself against the tide of populist anger, has explicitly stated that his Patriotic Alliance will not be associated with any form of vigilante action or violent protest. He directly criticized the actions of other political figures, such as ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, suggesting that leading citizens into confrontations that could result in arrests is irresponsible.

"I am not a leader that wants to be fashionable like Mashaba by leading my people to jail, who is going to bail you out? We don't want those things, this is our country, we love this country, you must behave," McKenzie declared. His message is clear: he is calling for restraint and lawfulness, even while acknowledging the legitimate frustrations some feel about immigration.

He emphasized that the Patriotic Alliance distinguishes itself from groups like ActionSA, which he labeled as being involved in the so-called 'March to March' protests.

"As a leader of the PA, I'm telling every PA member to not assault children, do not assault illegal foreigners, that is not who we are, you must not go with the hype, we are not ActionSA, we want nothing to do with March to March, I am telling you today, stay far away," he said. This stance highlights a strategic divergence within South Africa's political landscape regarding how to handle the complex and emotionally charged issue of immigration.

While some parties and grassroots movements are channeling public discontent into directed protests, the Patriotic Alliance is attempting to de-escalate, fearing that violence will only worsen the situation and damage the country's international reputation. McKenzie also hinted that certain political actors are deliberately amplifying these grievances for their own gain, a claim that suggests a deeper manipulation of public sentiment.

The underlying challenge remains the state's capacity to manage borders and provide services effectively, a structural failure that often gets displaced onto vulnerable migrant populations. The police's sometimes heavy-handed response to migrants awaiting repatriation has further inflamed passions, creating a cycle of mistrust. McKenzie's intervention is an attempt to break that cycle, urging his base to reject the 'hype' and avoid actions that could lead to legal consequences or communal strife.

His rhetoric blends nationalist appeals ('this is our country') with a pragmatic caution against lawlessness. The success of such amessage in a heated environment is uncertain, as emotional and economic pressures continue to mount. The coming days may reveal whether his call for calm will be heeded or whether the planned marches will proceed despite his explicit opposition. This incident underscores the fragile state of social cohesion in parts of South Africa and the potent political weaponization of immigration issues.

It also illustrates the delicate balancing act opposition parties face: acknowledging public concerns while steering clear of xenophobic violence. McKenzie's specific distancing from ActionSA and Mashaba signals a competitive political dimension, where each party is trying to carve out a distinct niche on a sensitive topic.

The provision of safe passage for foreigners wishing to return home, which McKenzie mentioned, points to a potential practical solution, but the broader question of how to integrate or manage legal and illegal migration remains unresolved. As the debate intensifies, the risk of sporadic violence persists, making the leadership's tone and directives critically important for maintaining public order





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South Africa Immigration Patriotic Alliance Gayton Mckenzie Anti-Immigration Protests Xenophobia Actionsa Herman Mashaba Public Services Migrants Malawian Migrants Political Statements Social Tensions

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