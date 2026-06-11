Patriotic Alliance Expands Influence in Swartland as DA Loses Ground in Western Cape By-Election

The Patriotic Alliance has secured a dominant victory in the Malmesbury Wesbank ward, signaling a major political shift in a traditionally safe Democratic Alliance stronghold.

The Patriotic Alliance has significantly bolstered its political presence within the Swartland municipality, specifically in the Malmesbury area of the Western Cape. This latest by-election result marks a critical turning point for the region, as the party secured an increased majority over the Democratic Alliance in what was previously considered one of the safest strongholds for the DA across the entire country.

The results for Ward 11, covering the Malmesbury Wesbank area, show the Patriotic Alliance capturing 53 percent of the vote, while the Democratic Alliance trailed behind at 42 percent. The African National Congress continued its downward trend, securing only 4 percent, while other smaller parties like Truth remained below 1 percent. This outcome is particularly striking given the geography of the region; Wesbank is situated west of the Malmesbury town centre and is linked to Darling via the R315 road.

The broader Swartland area, which also encompasses Moorreesburg and Riebeek-Kasteel, is historically renowned for its expansive wheat fields and prestigious wine farms, making this political shift in a rural and agricultural hub highly significant. A closer examination of the voting patterns reveals a stark divide in support between different districts within the ward.

The Patriotic Alliance achieved a remarkable victory by dominating the most populous voting district, the Indoor Sports Centre, where its vote share skyrocketed from a mere 3 percent in previous contests to a commanding 43 percent. In contrast, the Democratic Alliance saw its support in this specific district drop from 45 percent to 35 percent, while the ANC experienced a collapse from 22 percent down to 5 percent.

This surge in support was complemented by a significantly higher voter turnout at the Indoor Sports Centre, reaching 62 percent, compared to only 47 percent at the Wesbank Community Hall. At the community hall, the Democratic Alliance managed to maintain a lead over the PA by 88 votes, increasing its share from 46 percent to 49 percent.

However, the PA still made substantial gains there, jumping from 2 percent to 33 percent, largely at the expense of the Freedom Front Plus, the ANC, and the Good party. The historical trajectory of this ward highlights the rapid ascent of the Patriotic Alliance. In 2021, the party faced a daunting 715-vote deficit, yet it has successfully overturned that gap to lead the DA by 28 votes in the most recent cycle.

The council composition now reflects this shift, with the DA holding 13 seats, the ANC 5, the FF+ 2, the PA 1, Good 1, and the EFF 1. The dynamics were further complicated by the presence of Moos Jaanse, a perennial independent candidate who eventually ran under the DA banner. While the DA managed to finish with 49 percent in one specific contest, beating the PA by 229 votes, the subsequent by-election showed a different story.

In that later contest, the PA retained the seat comfortably by 283 votes, gaining 520 more votes than they had in the 2024 by-election. The differential in turnout suggests that the PA is generating a level of enthusiasm among its base that the DA is currently unable to match, with the PA winning 57 percent of the vote at the Indoor Sports Centre compared to the DA's 39 percent.

This victory in the West Coast region is not an isolated incident but part of a broader strategic expansion by the Patriotic Alliance. The party's ability to penetrate previously impenetrable DA territory suggests a changing political landscape in the Western Cape. Looking ahead, the focus shifts to the Eastern Cape, where by-elections are scheduled for June 17 in Buffalo City, specifically in Ward 1 (Duncan Village Pefferville) and Ward 10 (Braelyn East Bank).

These elections are particularly contentious as they follow the defection of two ANC ward councillors to the Patriotic Alliance. This trend of poaching candidates from established parties like the ANC, combined with their grassroots growth in the Western Cape, positions the PA as a disruptive force heading into the local government elections in November.

The continuing decline of the ANC, which saw its percentage support drop even in fields with fewer candidates, further opens the door for the PA to establish itself as a primary alternative for voters





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