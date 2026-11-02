Patriotic Alliance Aims for Fourth Place in SA Local Elections

Gayton McKenzie targets fourth-biggest party status in SA local elections as the Patriotic Alliance campaigns in the Central Karoo ahead of voting.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is targeting the position of the fourth-largest political party in South Africa following the upcoming local government elections. PA Leader Gayton McKenzie announced this ambition while speaking to supporters on Facebook, stating that becoming the fourth-biggest party is the explicit goal for his organization.

Mckenzie is currently returning to the Central Karoo region to conduct final campaign activities. The former mayor of Beaufort West and Prince Albert is visiting these areas on Monday and Tuesday to shore up local support before the ballots are counted later in the week.

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According to the latest Ipsos polling data, the Patriotic Alliance is currently holding a two percent national vote share. This projection suggests that the party is well-positioned to challenge the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which is polling at ten percent and expected to remain behind the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the uMKhonto Party led by Jacob Zuma.

The party has experienced significant growth since its inception in 2013. In the 2021 municipal elections, the PA received 0.95 percent of the vote, which translated into 77 council seats. These seats were primarily located in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and the Northern Cape, provinces where the PA has frequently served as a kingmaker in coalition councils.

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This upward trajectory continued into the 2024 national elections. The PA entered the National Assembly for the first time since its formation, securing 2.06 percent of the national vote share. This result was sufficient to secure nine seats in the National Assembly, allowing the party to join the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Within the GNU, Gayton McKenzie assumed the role of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. His political influence expanded further through strategic local victories, including breaking the so-called blue wall in the Swartland Local Municipality in April 2024.

Historic wins have also occurred in urban centers. In October 2025, the PA made history by winning Ward 29 in Johannesburg. This victory involved beating the ANC in a ward that comprises parts of Soweto, demonstrating the party's growing appeal in densely populated urban areas.

Looking ahead to the current election cycle, McKenzie emphasized a ground-level campaign strategy. He stated that the party does not have extensive war rooms or operations centers. Instead, he urged supporters and party officials to be on the ground engaging directly with voters.

To support these grassroots efforts, the PA announced it would allocate additional financial resources to its supporters. These funds are intended to help purchase food and prepare for the days surrounding the voting process. This strategy aims to ensure logistical readiness and community engagement during the critical election period.

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The party's growth is also reflected in leadership appointments outside of parliament. A key figure was recently appointed as the CEO of Ticketpro. Ticketpro serves as the official ticketing vendor for Cricket South Africa and the South African Football Association, indicating the PA's expanding network across various sectors.

Despite broader national tensions, including violence against African migrants, McKenzie has advised his supporters to distance themselves from inflammatory rhetoric. He specifically warned against associating with March and the so-called 30 June deadline for undocumented people to leave the country.

Security concerns remain a topic of discussion in affected communities, particularly regarding gang and taxi violence in Cape Town. However, surveys indicate that the security deployments in these areas should reassure voters enough to cast their ballots when the time comes.

As the election approaches, the Patriotic Alliance is leveraging its history of coalition building and recent national visibility. The combination of local ground games and strategic national positioning defines their bid for the fourth-largest party status in South African politics.