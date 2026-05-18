Patients in hospital lose voting rights, sparking debate

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in South Africa does not have a system in place to allow patients in hospitals to exercise their right to vote. This decision has sparked debate, with some questioning why patients who are admitted to hospital lose their right to vote while prisoners still retain theirs.

this is because the Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC ) has not developed a programme to accommodate bedridden hospital patients , depending only on the special votes option .

The issue has been raised by concerned voters who question why those admitted to hospital forfeit their right to vote, while prisoners retain theirs. KZN IEC spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said patients who are booked to be in hospital on election day can apply for special votes if they know before the application window closes.

"There's no arrangement for prisoners for local government elections, only for general elections. This is because a person votes where he or she lives," he said. Seasoned political leader and community activist Pastor Ivan Naidoo explained that, particularly since 2000, local government has become a distinct sphere of governance at the coalface of service delivery.

"Section 19 of our Constitution enfranchises every citizen to be able to cast a vote. Prisoners are allowed to exercise their right to vote in the provincial and national elections," said Naidoo.

"It is my resolute appeal to the Independent Electoral Commission to ensure patients in hospital are afforded their equal right to cast their vote. It is a non-negotiable clarion call, in terms of our Constitution and a duty of service, that the IEC responds to this right to vote and establish the necessary administrative framework to do so.

Local political analyst and traditional expert Professor Musa Xulu said the Electoral Act 73 of 1998 provides for special votes for infirm, disabled or registered voters who cannot be present at the polling station on election day. The IEC has a calendar of when applications will be accepted, a few months or weeks before the elections. Hospitalised voters, unfortunately, often do not know when they will be hospitalised.

The IEC has not been able to make arrangements for hospitalised voters, specifically citing the reason that hospitalisation is often difficult to predetermine. However this remains a moot point. In at least one hospital in Upington in the Northern Cape, some doctors expressed their dissatisfaction with the IEC's inability to serve hospitalised voters, as they fear the right to vote.

Muzi aka Dr Qamata is a senior journalist at the Zululand Observer, who reports on a wide range of news from community news, politics and crime, to local and provincial government stories and sport. He holds a qualification in journalism and has been in the media industry for almost two decades. He has worked for various media houses at both national and local level





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Independent Electoral Commission IEC Bedridden Hospital Patients Special Votes Option Prisoners Section 19 Of Our Constitution Electoral Act 73 Of 1998 Professor Musa Xulu Muzi Aka Dr Qamata Zululand Observer

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