Partnership to Transform Skills Centres into Digital Assessment Centres

A renewed agreement between Chemical Industries SETA and CHIETA aims to transform existing skills centres into digital assessment centres, equipping communities with future-focused skills and improving employability.

Built on a partnership first established in November 2021, the renewed agreement between Chemical Industries SETA and CHIETA will transform CHIETA's existing smart skills centres into external integrated summative assessment exam centres.

The centres will service accredited programmes for both CHIETA and the MICT SETA, bringing quality assurance and official qualifications directly to communities. The partnership aims to equip communities with digital and future-focused skills, directly responding to industry needs, while improving employability and unlocking economic participation for young people. According to Yershen Pillay, CEO of CHIETA, training the workforce in digital skills directly answers the demands of industry levy-payers and private sector stakeholders, boosting youth employability.

By demystifying technology for rural dwellers, the centres serve as a vital tool to help citizens overcome daily socio-economic challenges. The partnership also focuses on tech-driven entrepreneurship development and innovation-led training interventions aimed at accelerating local business capabilities, stimulating job creation and advancing inclusive participation in the digital economy. The MICT SETA CEO, Matome Madibana, highlights that the scalability of the initiative aligns to the country's broader digital transformation agenda.

The partnership aims to roll out more than 50 4IR qualifications that the MICT SETA has developed, with a shared footprint that can be rolled out consistently across all the nine provinces. The centres create a powerful platform to implement cross-sectoral skills development programmes responsive to the fourth industrial revolution. The partnership between CHIETA and MICT SETA is a strategic drive to massify much-needed digital skills and grow the national pool of future-fit capabilities.

The MICT SETA was established in terms of the Skills Development Act of 1998, with a mission to generate, facilitate and accelerate the processes of quality skills development at all levels in the MICT sector in South Africa. CHIETA is a SETA under the Department of Higher Education and Training that facilitates skills development through various training initiatives in the chemical and manufacturing industries





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