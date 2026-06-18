Partners Against Piracy Launches New Campaign Highlighting Human Cost of Content Piracy

Partners Against Piracy has launched a new public service awareness campaign to highlight the real-world impact of content piracy on Africa's creative economy, jobs, and the future of storytelling.

Partners Against Piracy has launched a new public service awareness campaign to highlight the real-world impact of content piracy on Africa's creative economy, jobs, and the future of storytelling .

The campaign features South African football legend Teko Modise, celebrated actress and cultural advocate Nelisiwe Sibiya, and acclaimed Amapiano singer, dancer and entrepreneur Pabi Cooper. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the human cost of content piracy and the importance of choosing legal content platforms. According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, more than 8.1 million people are now unemployed in South Africa, with the creative industry being particularly affected.

An estimated 70% to 80% of creatives operate informally, making sustained income and employment stability difficult to secure. The campaign will roll out across broadcast, digital, and social media platforms in the coming weeks, encouraging audiences across Africa to choose legal content and support the people behind the stories they love. By choosing legal platforms, consumers can help ensure that the industry can continue creating the stories and moments that connect and inspire communities across the continent.

The campaign is a powerful reminder that piracy is not a victimless crime and that the creative industry is crucial to the future of storytelling and the economy. The campaign will help consumers better understand what piracy is, how it harms the industry, and why choosing legal platforms matters. It will also highlight the value of consuming content legally and the benefits of subscribing to trusted platforms.

The campaign is a call to action for consumers to choose legal content and support the people behind the stories they love. It is a reminder that the creative industry is crucial to the future of storytelling and the economy, and that piracy has real-world consequences. The campaign will run for several weeks and will be rolled out across various platforms, including broadcast, digital, and social media.

It will feature a range of messages and visuals, including the campaign's key message: 'Choose legal content and support the people behind the stories you love'. The campaign will also include a range of promotional materials, including posters, flyers, and social media graphics. The campaign's key message is that piracy is not a victimless crime and that the creative industry is crucial to the future of storytelling and the economy.

By choosing legal platforms, consumers can help ensure that the industry can continue creating the stories and moments that connect and inspire communities across the continent. The campaign is a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting the creative industry and the people behind the stories we love. It is a call to action for consumers to choose legal content and support the industry that creates the stories and moments that inspire and connect us.

The campaign will run for several weeks and will be rolled out across various platforms, including broadcast, digital, and social media. It will feature a range of messages and visuals, including the campaign's key message: 'Choose legal content and support the people behind the stories you love'. The campaign will also include a range of promotional materials, including posters, flyers, and social media graphics.

The campaign's key message is that piracy is not a victimless crime and that the creative industry is crucial to the future of storytelling and the economy. By choosing legal platforms, consumers can help ensure that the industry can continue creating the stories and moments that connect and inspire communities across the continent. The campaign is a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting the creative industry and the people behind the stories we love.

It is a call to action for consumers to choose legal content and support the industry that creates the stories and moments that inspire and connect us. The campaign will run for several weeks and will be rolled out across various platforms, including broadcast, digital, and social media. It will feature a range of messages and visuals, including the campaign's key message: 'Choose legal content and support the people behind the stories you love'





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Partners Against Piracy Content Piracy Africa's Creative Economy Jobs Future Of Storytelling

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