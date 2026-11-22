Coalition negotiations after the November 4 local government elections are set to govern more than 120 hung councils, with ActionSA likely to ally with the ANC, EFF and MK Party, sidelining the DA in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Coalition negotiations following the local government elections have resulted in likely agreements that sideline the DA, with South Africans set to learn within days which coalitions will govern in the more than 120 hung local councils across the country.

The behind-the-scenes horse-trading, and the back-stabbing accusations that almost always go with it, is almost done. Coalition government negotiations are never easy and rarely leave everyone satisfied. By their very nature, they require the parties involved to make major concessions, sometimes to their core constituencies chagrin. The two weeks following the outcomes of the 2026 local government elections have been no exception.

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DA And ActionSA Sidelined In Metro Coalitions

Barring a last-minute change of heart from any of the parties, it appears that the DA and its breakaway, ActionSA, are unlikely to reach an agreement that would have seen DA veteran Helen Zille become Johannesburg mayor. Instead, ActionSA appears destined for a coalition agreement with the ANC, EFF and MK Party that would see its leader Herman Mashaba return to the city as mayor while also securing the Tshwane mayoral chain for one of his party rising stars, Nasiphi Moya.

This would be a major blow to the DA, which invested a lot of financial resources and time in winning all three Gauteng metros, therefore successfully removing the tag of being a Western Cape party, and in making Zille mayor. Although the election results mean that the DA has now surpassed the ANC as the largest political party in Gauteng, it still has no control over Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

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That the largest party in all three metros may be consigned to the opposition benches could be a bitter pill to swallow for some, but it is a turn of events not unheard of. Just two years ago, after the general election, the MK Party was frozen out of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government even though it won 45% of the votes, because it failed to enter into a coalition deal with any of the parties that could have helped it go over the 50% plus one line.

Political Parties Prioritise Immediate Interests

A couple of years earlier, the ANC was kept out of running several cities, including Johannesburg, even though it was the largest party, because it could not convince others to form coalitions. That is the nature of our politics, especially in the age of hung legislatures and coalition governments. To expect political parties not to prioritise their immediate and long-term interests in negotiating deals is to ask them to deny their very raison detre.

However, as residents of the hung municipalities and citizens of South Africa, we do expect that any agreements entered into by the parties are guided by commitment to service delivery, stability and good governance. The local government sphere has gone through much turmoil over the past decade and a half, hampering economic development efforts, destroying businesses and preventing the creation of new jobs in many municipalities.

Coalition Agreements Must Ensure Service Delivery

The outcomes of the November 4 elections were, more than anything, a confirmation that the vast majority of South Africans are not satisfied with the manner in which most of the municipalities have been managed and how they function. It is therefore important that the coalition agreements entered into do not result in further instability.

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While political parties have every right to include or exclude any of their competitors from such agreements, we hope that this is done not only for political expediency and narrow ideological considerations, but with stability, good governance and the citizens interests as key factors.