Parliamentary Pressure Mounts on Didiza to Oppose Ramaphosa's Interdict as Impeachment Committee Prepares to Meet

Opposition parties, including ActionSA, EFF, and ATM, are urging National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to legally challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's interdict application aimed at stopping impeachment proceedings. The President seeks to pause the process until a court reviews a 2022 legal report on the Phala Phala matter. ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni highlighted unresolved questions about the scandal and warned that Parliament must not repeat its earlier unlawful halt of impeachment efforts. With the Impeachment Committee set to discuss its terms and evidence leader next week, the standoff underscores a clash between parliamentary oversight and executive resistance.

Political parties in Parliament are intensifying pressure on National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to legally challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa 's attempt to interdict impeachment proceedings. ActionSA joins the African Transformation Movement ( ATM ) and the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) in demanding Didiza oppose Ramaphosa 's court application.

The President informed Parliament on Friday that he had filed the interdict after writing to both Didiza and Impeachment Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana, requesting a stay of further action until the High Court reviews a legal report he claims is flawed. This report, originally compiled in 2022, is central to the impeachment process related to the Phala Phala farm incident. ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni emphasized that unanswered questions about the Phala Phala saga have multiplied since the report's release.

Key issues include the exact amount of money stolen, the conduct of law enforcement, and subsequent disciplinary proceedings. Ngobeni argued that Parliament cannot repeat past mistakes, citing the Constitutional Court's ruling that Parliament acted unlawfully in halting the original Section 89 impeachment process. She stressed the importance of allowing the impeachment committee to proceed with its work without interference from the President's legal maneuvers.

The Impeachment Committee is scheduled to meet next week to finalize its terms of reference and appoint an evidence leader. This meeting is critical to moving the process forward. The parties are united in their view that Ramaphosa's interdict undermines parliamentary sovereignty and the constitutional duty to hold the executive accountable. The pressure on Didiza reflects a broader struggle between the legislature and the presidency, with opposition parties determined to see the impeachment process through despite presidential resistance.

The coming days will be pivotal in determining whether Parliament can assert its constitutional role or be constrained by judicial intervention





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Impeachment Ramaphosa Phala Phala Parliament Didiza Actionsa EFF ATM Interdict Constitutional Court

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