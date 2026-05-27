Parliamentary Hearing on Religious Accountability Highlights Deep Divisions Over Abuse and Regulation

A parliamentary meeting in South Africa brought together faith leaders and abuse survivors to debate accountability mechanisms, revealing tensions between demands for justice and fears of state regulation. Survivors shared stories of being silenced, while religious leaders warned against overreach. The committee identified consensus on the need for an ethical code, but disagreements persist.

A parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday brought together faith leaders, abuse survivors , and civil society organizations to address a pressing question: who holds religious leaders accountable for abuse within their institutions?

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, chaired by Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, convened the virtual session following tensions between religious groups and the CRL Rights Commission over a proposed voluntary self-regulatory framework for the Christian sector. Mkhize emphasized that Parliament is the appropriate platform for such discussions. Survivors shared harrowing experiences of abuse within churches, describing how they were silenced by church authorities.

Erica Bourneman recounted being told to repent for making a man of God stumble, while Jill Harper said pastors advised her to forgive and submit when she sought help for domestic violence. These testimonies highlighted a pattern of prioritizing institutional reputation over justice. Critics argued that decades of church-led accountability have failed, pointing to the lack of registers for removed pastors and cross-denominational records to prevent predators from moving between congregations.

Religious leaders, however, pushed back against the process, warning of potential state overreach. Pastor Giet Khosa of the International Federation of Christian Churches cautioned that the draft framework could lead to indirect state regulation, while Archbishop Thami Ngcana insisted that a constitutional protector should not become a controller. Others raised procedural objections, including the underrepresentation of women and vague language that could invite interference in doctrine.

Some religious figures supported the initiative, arguing that the framework focuses on ethics and compliance, not doctrine. Reverend Welcome Methula clarified that the CRL Commission aims to create a platform for self-regulation, not government domination. In closing, Mkhize identified areas of emerging consensus: abuse in religious settings is real but not the norm, existing laws must be fully enforced, and all parties ultimately support a religious-sector-led ethical code of conduct. The committee will continue consultations before finalizing any framework.

The meeting underscored the deep divide between those demanding accountability for abuse survivors and those fearing state encroachment on religious freedom. Survivors expressed frustration that internal church processes have failed them, often leading to further trauma. They called for transparency, such as public registers of disciplined clergy. Some religious leaders acknowledged the need for better safeguards but insisted that any regulation must be self-imposed.

The debate reflects broader tensions in South Africa between constitutional protections for religious freedom and the state's responsibility to protect citizens from harm. The CRL Rights Commission has been developing a Section 22 committee framework since 2021, aiming to address misconduct without government overreach.

However, suspicion remains high among certain denominations. Civil society groups like We Will Speak Out South Africa and the Faith Action Collective to End Gender-Based Violence have been vocal in supporting survivors. They argue that faith institutions are among the most influential social structures in the country, yet too often they perpetuate harmful patriarchal interpretations and prioritize silence over justice. The committee plans to hold a national consultative conference to seek broader input.

As the process moves forward, the key challenge will be balancing the autonomy of religious organizations with the imperative to protect vulnerable individuals from abuse. The outcome of these discussions could set a precedent for how South Africa addresses misconduct in religious contexts while respecting constitutional rights





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