Parliamentary Committee Votes to Oppose Ramaphosa's Court Bid to Halt Impeachment Inquiry

The Section 89 committee will challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to interdict its investigation into the Phala Phala farm cash scandal. The committee, facing internal ANC divisions, asserts its constitutional duty and warns against setting a precedent that could allow future executives to block parliamentary probes.

The parliamentary committee charged with overseeing the Section 89 inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa 's alleged misconduct has resolved to oppose the president's application in the Western Cape High Court to suspend the committee's work.

This decisive stance was announced following a meeting on Thursday, underscoring the committee's intent to proceed with its constitutional duty without delay. The core of the dispute centers on millions of United States dollars reportedly stored and subsequently stolen from Ramaphosa's private farm in Phala Phala. The president seeks to interdict the parliamentary process pending a court review of the underlying report that triggered the inquiry, a move the committee believes undermines parliamentary sovereignty.

Committee member Gana explicitly stated that the schedule remains firm. The committee will convene next week to finalize its terms of reference and to deliberate on the crucial appointment of an evidence leader who will guide the often-contentious inquiry.

"The committee will stick to its schedule to meet next week to determine its terms of reference, and to discuss the appointment of an evidence leader for the Section 89 inquiry," Gana confirmed. This procedural move signals the committee's readiness to transition from its preliminary phase to the substantive investigation stage, despite the president's legal challenge. The political dynamics within the committee were also on display.

The African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party, attempted to persuade the committee to comply with the president's request and abide by a potential court ruling rather than oppose the application head-on. However, this strategy "failed to gain traction," reflecting deep divisions within the party's caucus on how to handle a crisis that has severely damaged the presidency's credibility.

Opposing voices, most prominently from the Build One South Africa (BOSA) party, argued that acceding to the president's demand would establish a perilous precedent. BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane warned that it would empower future members of the executive to halt parliamentary probes through tactical court interdicts.

"We would then set up a situation where, in future, another member of the executive faced with similar or different circumstances could say, 'I could interdict the work of Parliament,'" Maimane reasoned. He encapsulated the committee's determined posture by stating, "We are going to focus on the things that are in our control. What's in our control is to get the process on the go.

" The legal timeline is now pressing. The committee must formally file its notice of intention to oppose the president's application by the close of business on Friday. The substantive court hearing has been slated for 15 July. This high-stakes legal battle pits the principle of parliamentary privilege and its oversight role against the rights of an individual, in this case the head of state, to seek judicial review.

The outcome will significantly shape the trajectory of the Phala Phala scandal and the broader relationship between South Africa's judiciary, its legislature, and the executive branch. The committee's unified resolution to fight the interdict marks a significant moment of assertiveness for a legislature often criticized for being overly deferential to the executive.

Regarding the Section 89 inquiry itself, the process is rooted in the Constitution, which allows for the removal of a president from office following a finding by the National Assembly that the president has committed a "serious violation of the Constitution or the law" or has committed "serious misconduct.

" The controversial Independent Panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, initially investigated the Phala Phala matter and its report formed the basis for this parliamentary probe. The alleged theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's farm raises questions about possible breaches of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA) and the failure to report the incident to the relevant authorities, which are central to the panel's findings.

The ensuing inquiry is poised to examine these complex legal and constitutional questions in a public forum, with the potential to profoundly impact South Africa's political landscape and its reputation for governance and the rule of law





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Ramaphosa Impeachment Phala Phala Section 89 Inquiry Parliament Western Cape High Court ANC Mmusi Maimane BOSA Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Politics Constitutional Crisis Executive Oversight

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