Parliamentary Committee Slams Ineffective Ditsobotla Intervention Amidst Severe Service Delivery Failures

A parliamentary select committee has expressed grave concerns over the inadequate intervention in Ditsobotla Local Municipality, highlighting a significant lack of support from national departments and persistent service delivery failures that risk business flight and community hardship. The committee urges a 'whole-of-government' approach and strict consequences for underperforming officials.

A parliamentary select committee has voiced profound dissatisfaction with the current intervention efforts at the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, citing a critical deficit in support from national government departments. The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Public Administration, which also holds oversight over Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, and Water and Sanitation, expressed its grave concerns that only the National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) are actively providing tangible assistance under Section 139(7) of the constitution. This limited engagement is proving insufficient to address the multifaceted crises plaguing the municipality.

The committee is strongly urging the Minister of Cooperative Governance to champion and implement a comprehensive, 'whole-of-government' strategy. Such an approach is deemed essential to confront and resolve the persistent challenges related to water scarcity, inadequate sanitation, unreliable electricity supply, and deteriorating infrastructure that continue to afflict Ditsobotla. While acknowledging some administrative improvements, including the stabilisation of council leadership with the appointment of a singular mayor and municipal manager, and the enhancement of council structures, the committee was unequivocal in its assessment that these internal advancements have not yet translated into tangible improvements in the delivery of basic services to residents.

The populace continues to grapple with a dire lack of essential services, including insufficient water provision, persistent sanitation issues, challenges with refuse removal, frequent electricity outages, and the lamentable state of road infrastructure. Committee Chairperson Mxolisi Kaunda highlighted the devastating impact of this service delivery deficit. He stated that the perpetual lack of basic services severely erodes the municipality’s potential to attract much-needed investment and stimulate job creation, thereby posing a significant and immediate risk of 'business flight.'

The committee also directed sharp criticism towards local councillors, accusing them of actively contributing to political instability and demonstrably prioritising their own self-interests above the fundamental needs and well-being of the community they are elected to serve. Kaunda emphatically stated, Political parties must deploy individuals who prioritise the interests of residents, not those driven by chaos and narrow self-interest. Furthermore, the committee underscored the imperative for robust consequences management to effectively address the issues of underperforming and corrupt officials within the municipality.

Kaunda revealed that Ditsobotla is critically burdened by an unsustainable and excessive number of staff, with approximately 300 officials employed in positions that fall outside the approved organisational structure, representing a significant drain on municipal resources. He added that Businesses must be encouraged to meet their obligations, but this is contingent on the municipality demonstrating consistent improvements in service delivery. In a related matter, the committee has scheduled a visit to the Emfuleni Local Municipality on 17 April 2026, with the explicit purpose of evaluating the state of water services and the general condition of public services within the Gauteng province.

The Ditsobotla Local Municipality, situated in the North West province of South Africa, encompasses key areas such as Lichtenburg, Coligny, and Ga-Raphalane, serving a population exceeding 200,000 residents. This region is a vital agricultural hub and also hosts significant manufacturing, wholesale, and retail industries. Despite its economic potential, Ditsobotla has been ensnared by a protracted series of severe challenges, including a persistent decline in basic service provision, pervasive political instability, rampant corruption, and a history of financial mismanagement.

The severity of these issues has had tangible economic consequences; in 2021, Clover Corporation made the difficult decision to close its flagship cheese factory in Lichtenburg, explicitly citing poor service delivery and ongoing critical issues with water supply, electricity, and road infrastructure as the primary reasons for its departure. This failure of provincial intervention has amplified calls for direct national intervention, with various organisations, including Sakeliga, the Ditsobotla Services Association, and the Democratic Alliance (DA), increasingly demanding higher-level involvement.

The situation reached a nadir in November 2022 when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ditsobotla and starkly described it as 'a town taken over by gangsterism.' He elaborated, Ditsobotla is a typical example of a municipality captured by criminal elements. They got into the municipality, captured it, and money was just being siphoned out. During his visit, the President expressed profound concern over the systemic failures in electricity provision, water supply, refuse removal, and other fundamental basic services.

In 2025, the exasperated residents of the troubled Ditsobotla municipality felt compelled to take direct action, shutting down municipal offices and vociferously demanding new leadership. This drastic measure was a culmination of years of escalating dysfunction within the North West municipality, which had plunged the area into political chaos and resulted in severe service-delivery failures. An anonymous source described the shutdown as a peaceful demonstration by the community, which was aimed at upholding the rule of law and restoring good governance in the municipality.

This ongoing crisis represents yet another significant challenge for the residents, particularly as the COGTA Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has publicly labelled Ditsobotla as 'one of the ten most distressed municipalities in the country.





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