Parliamentarians Warn Against Allowing Tongaat Hulett to Collapse

The sugar industry in South Africa is facing a crisis with the collapse of Tongaat Hulett, a KZN sugar giant, potentially spelling disaster for hundreds of thousands of indirect and direct jobs in the company's value chain.

While the sugar industry in South Africa has shown signs of improvement with the introduction of the Sugar Value Chain Master Plan , parliamentarians have expressed concern that allowing Tongaat Hulett to collapse would undermine the gains made so far.

The plan, which was signed by stakeholders in the sugar sector in 2020, aims to diversify the industry beyond traditional sugar production to include other products such as bio-ethanol and bio-fuels, while also emphasizing sustainability and protecting jobs and livelihoods, particularly among small-scale producers. The first phase of the plan, which ended in March 2025, identified stabilising the industry, job retention, trade protection, small-scale grower support, transformation and market restoration as key objectives.

The second phase, signed in April this year, centres on the long-term competitiveness of the sugar sector, diversification, employment retention, structural reforms, transformation and inclusive growth. Mzwandile Masina, the committee chairperson, has called for the private sector and government to work together to save Tongaat Hulett, a KZN sugar giant that is battling the liquidation application process in the Durban High Court after losing in excess of R12 billion in share value.

If the provisional liquidation filed by the company's business rescuers sees the light of day, it will spell disaster for the hundreds of thousands of indirect and direct jobs in Tongaat Hulett's value chain, as well as impact heavily on small-scale farmers who rely on Tongaat-owned mills for crushing sugar cane. The matter reconvenes in court on 17 and 18 June.

The committee has also noted that despite some improvements, the sugar sector continues to face pressure from cheap sugar imports, including the funding uncertainty that would enable the implementation of the master plan, as well as the Tongaat Hulett legal tussle





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Tongaat Hulett Sugar Value Chain Master Plan South Africa Sugar Industry Diversification Sustainability Job Protection

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