Parliamentarians Urge Provincial Governments to Clear Massive NHLS Debt Amid Service Crisis

South African MPs call for urgent repayment of an R11bn debt owed to the National Health Laboratory Service, stressing the threat to essential testing services and highlighting the need for treasury intervention and better provincial financial management.

The South African Parliament’s health committee, chaired by Faith Muthambi, convened this week to confront an escalating crisis affecting the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

MPs were briefed by NHLS chief executive Koleka Mlisana on the mounting financial strain caused by provincial governments’ prolonged delinquency in settling a debt of approximately R11bn accumulated up to the end of March. The NHLS, which operates around 233 medical testing facilities across the country, has highlighted that non‑payment by provinces is a critical barrier to its ability to purchase new diagnostic equipment and recruit additional personnel.

The executive warned that the current situation jeopardises the NHLS’s viability, threatening its status as a going concern. Mlisana also raised the issue of historically low tariffs, noting that the rates approved for NHLS services have consistently fallen short of the entity’s requested levels for several years. Despite ongoing discussions and formal repayment proposals submitted by seven provinces, many commitments have fallen through.

One tangible solution suggested by Mlisana was to secure support from the National Treasury to ring‑fence laboratory funding deemed essential, thereby enabling direct transfers to the NHLS. He estimated that, under present conditions, the service would only retrieve about 40% of its outstanding debt. The committee also reviewed the financial contributions of individual provinces. The most significant arrears are held by KwaZulu‑Natal (R4.8bn), Gauteng (R3.3bn), and the Eastern Cape (R1.2bn).

Other provinces, such as the North West, Northern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Western Cape, possess smaller debts ranging from R58m to R660m. The Western Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga are noted as the best‑performing provinces, maintaining largely current accounts. The committee instructed the Eastern Cape’s health MEC and department officials to prepare a comprehensive presentation on progress made in addressing their repayment plan.

Gauteng’s health department head Darion Barclay admitted that rapid population growth, weak administrative controls, duplicate billing, missing requisition forms, rejected tests, and inadequate transaction-level verification have contributed to a 73% jump in the province’s debt from R1.9bn in 2025 to R3.3bn in 2026. He acknowledged corruption as a contributing factor and outlined a formal repayment plan seeking to amortise historic debt over three years while concurrently addressing the current arrears.

Additionally, Gauteng has requested a write‑off of R694m attributed to Covid‑19 testing, citing the absence of additional funding for that period. KwaZulu‑Natal’s health department head Penny Msimango highlighted severe cash‑flow constraints that limit the province’s capacity to pay all suppliers, including the NHLS. A dispute over R2.1bn of historic debt remains unresolved, especially concerning laboratory space rental claims dating back to 2006. Other provinces echo similar funding challenges.

The North West’s CFO Nancy Mmadire Rampedi cited budget cuts that have undermined goods and services procurement, while the Northern Cape’s acting health director Kemothibile Phiri underscored constraints arising from inadequate financing, preventing timely settlement of NHLS dues. The committee’s discussions underscored the need for urgent intervention from the National Treasury and the enforcement of clear repayment mechanisms.

Muthambi confirmed that, should provinces fail to improve their payment compliance, the committee will pursue direct funding transfer arrangements to safeguard the NHLS’s operational integrity. In summary, the NHLS’s operational future is at risk due to large provincial debts, low tariffs, and administrative weaknesses. Effective resolution will require coordinated action across provincial governments, the National Treasury, and NHLS leadership to restore financial stability and ensure continued delivery of essential laboratory services to the South African public.

The meeting concluded with a collective call for enhanced transparency, stronger verification processes, and a sustainable financial model that aligns provincial budgets with the indispensable role of the NHLS in national healthcare delivery.





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National Health Laboratory Service Provincial Debt Public Health Budget Shortfall Parliamentary Oversight

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