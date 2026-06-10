Parliamentarians Questions SAPS Over Rhoode's Handling of Theft Report Involving President Ramaphosa

Lawmakers across the spectrum grilled SAPS on why General Rhoode did not open a criminal case after learning of a theft and whether he acted outside the law by conducting his own investigation. Opposition parties claimed the handling created an impression of different rules due to the president's involvement and suggested a cover-up. The committee is now considering summoning Rhoode to appear before Parliament.

Lawmakers from various political parties confronted the South African Police Service ( SAPS ) regarding the actions of General Godfrey Rhoode , who failed to open a criminal case after learning of a theft involving President Cyril Ramaphosa .

The central issue was whether Rhoode had a legal duty to report the crime through official channels rather than conducting his own investigation. DA MP Lisa-Maré Schickerling questioned whether Rhoode had a responsibility to inform SAPS upon knowledge of a crime, asking who authorized his independent investigation and whether he acted outside his authority.

According to the SAPS Act, as cited by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Thuso Keefelakae, a police member aware of a prescribed offence must inform their commanding officer promptly. Opposition parties argued that the handling suggested differential treatment due to the president's involvement. ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe noted reluctance and a potential case closure if not for the incumbent's involvement.

ATM Parliamentary Leader Vuyo Zungula and uMkhonto we Sizwe Party MP Wesley Doughlas accused SAPS of a cover-up, stating that anyone else would not have faced such delays. ANC MP Mogodu Moela inquired whether any investigation had been conducted into why the matter was not properly recorded according to police protocols. Action SA MP Dereleen James urged the committee to subpoena Rhoode, noting that SAPS claimed its hands were tied.

Committee chairperson Ian Cameron indicated openness to summoning Rhoode but cautioned about coordination with the impeachment committee to avoid overlapping processes. The committee is now considering summoning Rhoode to appear before Parliament to answer questions directly. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies.

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Rhoode SAPS Ramaphosa Theft Criminal Case Parliament Summon Cover-Up IPID Investigation

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